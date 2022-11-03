Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Alfonso Ribeiro Talks DANCING WITH THE STARS on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Nov. 03, 2022  

"Dancing With The Stars" and "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Alfonso Ribeiro makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, November 3.

Jennifer reveals she first learned about her former "The Voice UK" coach and legendary singer Tom Jones from watching him with Alfonso on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Jennifer thanks the former sitcom star for introducing Tom to their culture, and they joke that they're convinced Tom is Black.

The dance competition show host also chats about his Thanksgiving tradition of inviting the "DWTS" professional dancers from out of town to his house for dinner. Plus, Jennifer plays "AlfonSO or AlfonsNO" with the multi-talented star and guesses whether he's walked on a highwire blindfolded and if he has matching RVs with fellow 90s stars James Van Der Beek and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" is excited to share it's the only newcomer nominated for the PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS in the Daytime Talk Show of 2022 category! To vote for "The Jennifer Hudson Show," please visit www.votepca.com.

This week wraps with the legendary Chaka Khan, and next week brings "The Neighborhood" star Beth Behrs, COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Shania Twain, "The Independent" star Jodie Turner-Smith, followed by actress Tamera Mowry-Housley.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Alfonso Ribeiro Says He's Convinced Tom Jones Is Black:

Alfonso Ribeiro Gives Jennifer Hudson His Best Poker Face in a Game of True or False:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



