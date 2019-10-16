VIDEO: Alexander Skarsgård Teases His Role As Randall Flag in THE STAND on SiriusXM

Oct. 16, 2019  

Alexander Skarsgård stopped by the SiriusXM studios this week to promote his upcoming movie The Kill Team. Alexander Skarsgård is currently filming the Stephen King TV adaptation for The Stand, and while at the SiriusXM studios he sat down with SiriusXM's Jessica Shaw and Dalton Ross and teased his role in the upcoming adaptation.

Watch the clip below!

EW Live hosted by SiriusXM's Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw can be heard daily from 2:00 - 4:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109.

Video credit: SiriusXM's EW Live

