VIDEO: AMC Debuts BETTER CALL SAUL Season Six Trailer

AMC released TODAY the trailer for the final six episodes of its Emmy-nominated acclaimed drama Better Call Saul.

The sixth and final season returns on Monday, July 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+ with the series finale airing on August 15. The final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, BETTER CALL SAUL stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

Watch the new trailer here: