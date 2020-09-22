VICE Media Group Goes Dark for One Hour for National Voter's Registration Day

Vice Media Group went dark today in honor of National Voter’s Registration Day.

Vice Media Group went dark today in honor of National Voter's Registration Day. The digital media and broadcasting company implemented a pause on all content between 12-1PM EST on Tuesday, September 22nd in a coordinated effort to direct their US audiences - which has expanded beyond youth and young adults, to register to vote.

Across VMG, the websites and channel VICE.com, R29.com, i-D.com, Garage.com and VICE TV will simply say REGISTER. VOTE. with a link to VMG's IAmAVoter.com.

Vice Media Group has one goal for this upcoming 2020 election. Get as many of their audience members to register to vote by making voter registration tools as accessible as possible. 42.3% of US citizens didn't vote in 2016 - over 100 million eligible voters. Using their various platforms, VICE will be executing the following campaigns and projects supporting this goal across VMG.

