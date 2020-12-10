Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VH1 Unveils Four-Part LOVE & HIP-HOP: SECRETS UNLOCKED

Fan favorites are scheduled to appear.

Dec. 10, 2020  
VH1 unveils four-part "Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked" special kicking off on Monday, January 4th at 8:00pm ET/PT.

Fan favorites Amara La Negra, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, Jonathan Fernandez, Karlie Redd, Mendeecees, Princess Love, Ray J, Safaree Samuels, Yandy Smith-Harris and more set to appear.

VH1 Monday's set to return in 2021 with additional Love & Hip Hop specials and all-new seasons.

VH1, in partnership with Monami Productions, today announced that its powerhouse franchise will return with a four-part Love & Hip Hop: SECRETS UNLOCKED special kicking off on Monday, January 4th at 8:00pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. This is the first of four specials from the franchise, which will premiere throughout 2021 and announced at a later date.

For the first time in franchise history, iconic Love & Hip Hop cast members from all four cities will virtually unite to reflect on never-before-seen casting footage, behind-the-scenes secrets, messy entanglements, epic breakups and a look back at the most unforgettable trips and unresolved drama from New York, to Atlanta, down to Miami and Hollywood.

Hosted by Kendall Kyndall, Love & Hip Hop: SECRETS UNLOCKED will give fans an exclusive look at Mendeecees' reunion with Yandy Smith-Harris for the very first time since being released from prison. Additionally, Ray J and Princess Love appear together to discuss their current situation and Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels open up about their relationship woes.



