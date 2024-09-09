VEEP: THE COMPLETE SERIES Coming To Blu-ray in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just in time for one of the biggest political elections of all time, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will be newly releasing Veep: The Complete Series on Blu-ray.

Get ready to binge on all 65 episodes from HBO’s Emmy® award-winning original series, along with all the previously released special features. The political comedy series follows United States Vice President Salina Meyer (played by Julia Louis Dreyfus) and her incompetent team as they attempt to secure a legacy, but often instead become bogged down in day-to-day political games. Pre-order your copy today.

Veep stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Sufe Bradshaw, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, and Clea DuVall.

The series was created by Armando Iannucci; executive produced by Iannucci, Christopher Godsick and Frank Rich. Co-executive producers are Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Stephanie Laing as producers. David Mandel also executive produced and served as showrunner.

Veep has received critical acclaim and won several major awards, including 17 Emmy Awards, and 59 Nominations. The series lead, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, received six Outstanding Lead Actress wins, with critics and fans hailing her performance. Veep also won Outstanding Comedy Series three times, and costar Tony Hale took home two awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

SYNOPSIS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the Vice President of the United States in this hilarious HBO comedy series. Each episode follows her whirlwind day-to-day existence as she puts out political fires, juggles public and private demands and defends the interests of the chief executive--with whom she shares a uniquely dysfunctional relationship.

Photo credit: Courtesy of HBO

Comments