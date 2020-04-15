Universal's THE HUNT Comes to Digital, Blu-ray and DVD

Who is the hunter and who is the hunted? Decide for yourself! From producer Jason Blum (The Invisible Man, Halloween), director Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, "The Leftovers") and writers Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen," "The Leftovers") and Nick Cuse ("Maniac," "Watchmen") comes a "clever, gory, often very funny" (Ty Burr, The Boston Globe) film that has "all the makings of a cult classic" (Forbes), as THE HUNT arrives on Digital May 26, 2020 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD June 9, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Featuring "a seriously cool action performance" (William Bibbiani, The Wrap) from Betty Gilpin ("Glow"), THE HUNT includes behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of this suspenseful thriller.



Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen... for a very specific purpose ... THE HUNT.



In this subversive satire, a group of elites gather for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites' master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Gilpin), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off one by one as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank, Million Dollar Baby) at the center of it all.



THE HUNT features an outstanding supporting cast including Emma Roberts ("American Horror Story"), Ike Barinholtz (Blockers), Justin Hartley ("This is Us") and Ethan Suplee ("My Name is Earl"). The theatrical version of the film is currently available for early viewing on a wide variety of popular on-demand services as a premium rental offering.



BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL:

CRAFTING THE HUNT - Filmmakers and cast discuss how costumes and props were used to highlight the political commentary of this slaughterous thriller.

DEATH SCENE BREAKDOWNS - THE HUNT's talented special effects and make-up teams give you an inside look on how they carried out some of the goriest death sequences.

ATHENA VS CRYSTAL: HUNTER OR HUNTED? - Go behind the scenes to check out the intense training and choreography actresses Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank had to master in order to execute this epic fight scene.

THE HUNT will be available on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital.

Blu-rayTM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com .





Related Articles View More TV Stories