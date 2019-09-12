Universal's DARK ARMY Movie Names Paul Feig Director

Variety reports that "Dark Army" will be directed, written, and produced by Paul Feig.

There are no details about the film just yet; only that it's a monster movie, and that it may be similar to the upcoming remake of "Invisible Man."

"Instead of prescribing a mandated updating of these monster stories and making them all part of a larger scheme, the studio loosened these restrictions and open-sourced to filmmakers who were inspired to create their own unique stories," Universal said.

Feig is the creator of "Freaks an Geeks." His films include "Bridesmaids," "A Simple Favor," "Spy," and "The Heat," along with upcoming holiday rom com "Last Christmas."

Read the original story on Variety.





