UNTOLD RAYGUN: Breaking Badly to Premiere on Netflix
The documentary traces the memes and misinformation that followed Rachael Gunn's viral Olympic routine.
Breaking Badly premieres globally on Netflix on September 1, 2026.
The documentary examines the aftermath of Rachael Gunn's breakdancing performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which went viral under her competition name Raygun.
Synopsis: Nobody, least of all Rachael Gunn, expected to be an Olympian. But as Raygun's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics went viral overnight, so did an avalanche of memes, misinformation, and conspiracy theories questioning how she ever got there.
Credits
Director: Chapman Way & Maclain Way
Executive Producers: Chapman Way & Maclain Way, Johnny Lowry, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Stephanie Scicchitano, Harry Gamsu, Ryan Duffy
Co-Executive Producers: Shuli Harel, Jake Graham-Felsen, Carolyn Craddock
Production Companies: Stardust Frames Production, Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia
About Untold
Releasing weekly starting August 25, 2026, the critically acclaimed docuseries UNTOLD returns with three all-new stories, diving deeper into the extraordinary and the wide (and wild) world of sports. Premiering weekly, these gripping, character-driven stories feature raw, first-person perspectives from those at the heart of the action — revealing the determination, setbacks, and surprising truths that unfold behind the scenes.
Developed as a Documentary Series by: Chapman Way and Maclain Way
Produced by Propagate and Stardust Frames Productions
Details: 3 standalone stories told across 3 weeks
Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young
Release Date: August 25, 2026
Synopsis: After delivering one of the greatest performances in Rose Bowl history, Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young was the NFL's next big thing, and for a while, he was. But a career riddled by injuries, conflict and sudden loss tells a far more complicated story than the highlight reels ever showed.
Director: John Henion
Producers: Ross M. Dinerstein, Andrew Lloyd Bank
Executive Producers: Rebecca Evans, Ross Girard, John Henion, Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Chapman Way & Maclain Way
Co-Executive Producers: Rafael Britto, Mark McCune, Allyson Holloway
Production Companies: Campfire Studios
Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool
Release Date: September 8, 2026
Synopsis: Before the gold chains, mohawk, and Hollywood fame of The A-Team and Rocky III, there was Laurence Tureaud. This is the extraordinary origin story behind one of the most unlikely and beloved icons in entertainment — Mr. T.
Director: Scott Weintrob
Executive Producers: Scott Weintrob, Steve Michaels, Ben Bitonti, Eden Sutley, Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Marc Pomarico, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Chapman Way, Maclain Way
Co-Executive Producers: Loren Gomez
Production Companies: Studio Large Eyes, Pantheon Media Group, WWE Films
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