UNPREGNANT on HBO Max Taps Haley Lu Richardson & Barbie Ferreira To Star

Deadline reports that an upcoming film adaptation of "UNPregnant" has cast its leading roles: Haley Lu Richardson & Barbie Ferriera will star.

The film is an adaptation of a novel by Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan. HBO Max, the new streaming service, will produce and premiere it.

UNpregnant tells the story of 17-year-old Veronica (Richardson), who never thought she'd want to fail a test-that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with two solid pink lines. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she'd have to make.

This tough and never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 900+ mile road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend Bailey (Ferreira), where they discover that one of the most important factors in your life is who your friends are.

Richardson starred in "The Edge of Seventeen," "Split," and "Five Feet Apart." Ferriera played a major role on "Euphoria."

Read the original story on Deadline.





