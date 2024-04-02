UNCROPPED Opens Theatrically in on April 26 and Digitally on May 7

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greenwich Entertainment presents UNCROPPED, which rediscovers the work of New York photographer James Hamilton, one of the great chroniclers of the cultural history of America. Directed by D.W. Young (The Booksellers) and executive produced by Wes Anderson, the film will open on Friday, April 26 at Manhattan's IFC Center, Sag Harbor's SAG HARBOR Cinema (along with the photo exhibit through May, James Hamilton: On Film) and LA's Laemmle Royal. Digital platforms will begin on May 7.



For over four decades working as a staff photographer at publications such as Harper's Bazaar, The New York Observer and, most notably, THE VILLAGE Voice, James Hamilton captured some of the most remarkable people and stories of the last half century. A New York legend himself, Hamilton created iconic images of musicians like Charles Mingus, Patti Smith and Lou Reed, took intimate portraits of everyone from Liza Minnelli to Alfred Hitchcock, broke off to do set photography for George Romero, Noah Baumbach and Wes Anderson, and pursued powerful and controversial assignments across the U.S. and the world. All the while he never stopped amassing a stunning visual chronicle of his beloved New York City in all its grit and glory.



In particular, UNCROPPED explores the unique position THE VILLAGE Voice held in New York life, and the way in which Hamilton's remarkable body of work exemplified the paper's provocative merging of art and journalism. His story and vast archive offer a singular window into the heyday of alternative print media.



Featuring interviews with Wes Anderson, Joe Conason, Michael Daly, Thulani Davis, Kathy Dobie, Richard Goldstein, Alexandra Jacobs, Mark Jacobson, David Lee, Thurston Moore, Sylvia Plachy, Eva Prinz, and Susan Vermazen.