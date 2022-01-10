UFO Cult Thriller COSMIC DAWN Sets Theater & Digital Release

Jefferson Moneo's The Cosmic Dawn is set to be released in theaters and on demand February 11.

After witnessing an alien abduction as a child (and subsequently being told she's crazy for most of her life) Aurora, now a young woman, joins the UFO cult The Cosmic Dawn after discovering a book written by the group's leader, Elyse.

Aurora's time at the cult's remote island compound is marked by miraculous revelations, consciousness expanding flowers, and a burgeoning friendship with Tom, THE RESIDENT cook. When a fellow cult member starts to display increasingly bizarre behavior, Aurora begins to question Elyse's sanity (and her own) and starts looking for a way out.

Years later, after the dissolution of the cult, Aurora has moved on with her life. She leads a quiet and seemingly normal life. But when Elyse resurfaces in a mysterious video, Aurora is forced to confront her past. Together with Tom, she pursues the ultimate truth about The Cosmic Dawn. Does Elyse really have access to another dimension? Or do her prophesies truly point to mass suicide amongst the surviving cult members?

The cast includes Camille Rowe, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Antonia Zegers, Joshua Burge, and Phil Granger.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: