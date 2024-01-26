U2 Will Perform Live at the GRAMMYs From The Sphere

This is the first-ever broadcast performance from Sphere, a first-of-its kind venue.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

22-time GRAMMY® Award winners U2 have been announced for a special performance and award presentation at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards® from Sphere in Las Vegas.

The news broke today on social media, complementing the unprecedented and record-setting run of U2’s pioneering globally-acclaimed “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere.”  

This is the first-ever broadcast performance from Sphere, a first-of-its kind venue that has ushered in a new era of live entertainment innovation and garnered worldwide headlines.

Previously announced GRAMMY Awards performers include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music’s Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy® for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers. 

On GRAMMY® Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMY Awards content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.

See the full list of nominees at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Learn more about how to watch the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

About U2

Acknowledged as the best live act in the world, U2 have always – since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 - consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation. The announcement that the band will be the first musical act at Sphere, the next-generation entertainment medium that dominates the Las Vegas skyline, is fitting for a show from the world’s most thrilling live band.

Formed in Dublin in 1978, the band were marked out by their drive and ambition from the beginning. U2 has toured the globe countless times, released 15 studio albums, sold over 170 million albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience award.

U2 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and have twice been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song: in 2003 for ‘The Hands That Built America’ for Gangs of New York, and in 2014 for ‘Ordinary Love’ for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. U2’s fourteenth studio album Songs Of Experience – the companion release to 2014’s Songs Of Innocence - was released in December 2017 debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, setting U2 apart as the only band in history to have topped the chart in four successive decades.

In 2018, the U2 hit the road with the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, an arena production which saw the band continue to push the creative boundaries of technology and engineering. And following 2017’s acclaimed stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour - the record-breaking smash hit tour celebrating the band’s seminal 1987 album The Joshua Tree – The Joshua Tree Tour took U2 to New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, as well as bring “the biggest band in the world” (The Guardian) to Singapore, Seoul, Manila and Mumbai for the very first time.

In November 2019, the band released a track in collaboration with A.R. Rahman titled ‘Ahimsa’, which was performed live at Mumbai’s, D.Y. Patil Stadium. In 2020, SiriusXM and U2 announced the launch of U2 X-Radio, a complete immersion into the work and influences of the band from the Northside of Dublin, all curated by U2.

Songs Of Surrender – a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band’s catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years – was released on Friday March 17th this year, topping the album charts around the world including the UK and Ireland. On September 29 of this year, U2 lit up Las Vegas and once again pushed the boundaries of live performance as they kicked off their groundbreaking ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ shows launching the world’s most state-of-the-art venue, Sphere.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ is the band’s latest ambitious creative project and will see them work once again with longtime U2 creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams, as well as artists including Es Devlin, John Gerrard and Marco Brambilla. The critically-acclaimed show will run for a total of 40 dates until March 2, 2024.

About Sphere

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events.

The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.

Photo Credit Rich Fury




