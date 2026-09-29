Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson Get Dance Lessons From DWTS Pros on JHUD SHOW
Professional dancers put the guests and the host through a series of moves in the studio.
Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson stepped into the spotlight on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a segment that put their dance skills on trial, as professional dancers from DANCING WITH THE STARS worked with the pair and host Jennifer Hudson in a live test of rhythm and coordination.
The segment brought Cameron and Olson together with trained DWTS professionals for a hands-on session designed to see how the two guests would handle choreography under pressure, with Hudson herself stepping into the mix rather than simply observing from behind a desk.
The format gave the studio audience a chance to watch real-time instruction unfold, as the professional dancers broke down steps for Cameron and Olson while keeping the energy loose and playful throughout the exchange with Hudson.
Much of the appeal came from watching Hudson herself take on the same challenge as her guests, turning what could have been a straightforward interview segment into a shared physical test that put host and guests on equal footing in front of the cameras.
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