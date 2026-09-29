Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson Get Dance Lessons From DWTS Pros on JHUD SHOW

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Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson stepped into the spotlight on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a segment that put their dance skills on trial, as professional dancers from DANCING WITH THE STARS worked with the pair and host Jennifer Hudson in a live test of rhythm and coordination.

The segment brought Cameron and Olson together with trained DWTS professionals for a hands-on session designed to see how the two guests would handle choreography under pressure, with Hudson herself stepping into the mix rather than simply observing from behind a desk.

The format gave the studio audience a chance to watch real-time instruction unfold, as the professional dancers broke down steps for Cameron and Olson while keeping the energy loose and playful throughout the exchange with Hudson.

Much of the appeal came from watching Hudson herself take on the same challenge as her guests, turning what could have been a straightforward interview segment into a shared physical test that put host and guests on equal footing in front of the cameras.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 09 Hrs 42 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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