Tuzki, China's Most Famous Rabbit, to Lead New Ciwen Media Series

Tuzki, China's most famous rabbit, has been selected to lead the cast of a new series produced by Ciwen Media. The as-yet-unnamed modern comedy-drama series will mix live-action and CGI styles, and will mark Tuzki's debut in long-form content.

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, which owns the Tuzki IP, and Ciwen Media - a leading TV and film production company listed in Shenzhen - will partner on the series, which is expected to be 24 episodes and to go into production in early 2020.

"We've been ramping up our investment in local productions over recent months and are firmly committed to nurturing our homegrown Chinese IP. Together with Ciwen Media, this project demonstrates this perfectly," said Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China. "Interest in Tuzki has never been higher and that's in part because he has a unique voice that resonates with young adults in China. He's become more than just an emoji, he's truly an icon for all screens."

Founder of Ciwen Media, Ma Zhongjun, added: "The most impressive creative projects are usually derived from real life. And with his witty charm, Tuzki is an accurate expression and reflection of modern lifestyle. In this series, we hope that this original Chinese IP will share joy and inspire the world as a symbol for the Internet generation."

For years, Tuzki has been the most popular emoji on social messaging app, WeChat - amassing hundreds of millions of shares and downloads. The distinctive rabbit has appeared in animated shorts, events, as well as themed cafes and restaurants.

Tuzki will also feature in the 2020 drama Second Time is a Charm, directed by Chen Ming-zhang, while a theatrical Tuzki movie is currently in pre-production. Earlier this month, Tuzki appeared on the side of the world's tallest building as part of a Dubai Tourism campaign to attract Chinese tourists to the emirate.

Since 2006 TUZKI has evolved to become a symbol of China's youth and is the most original way of expression online. This unique rabbit - created with simple but distinctive black and white lines - is known for his wise thinking and exaggerated body movements. TUZKI's personality and cool attitude has made him a genuine icon for Asia, establishing himself as one of the most recognisable characters in China. TUZKI loves to travel and has left his pawprint in Japan, Korea, India, the US and throughout Europe. TUZKI emojis have already been downloaded and shared an incredible 800 million times across a number of social media and messaging platforms, including WeChat, QQ, Facebook, Kakao Talk, Line, Sogou and iMessage. TUZKI animated episodes include "TUZKI, Let's Trick Again" and Tencent Pictures is currently developing a TUZKI theatrical CGI movie. He also became a fashion icon, with some help from designer Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week 2018. He has his own themed restaurant and café, and a TUZKI attraction will feature at the Six Flags Zhejiang and Six Flags Chongqing theme parks. TUZKI is an IP owned by WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

Ciwen Media was founded in 2000, it was THE ONE of first private TV production companies which got the business license permitting to produce TV series. In September 2015, Ma Zhongjun led Ciwen Media to complete a major assets restructuring, and officially listed on the Chinese A-share market in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in November. At present, Ciwen Media has developed into a large pan-entertainment media group which integrates about 20 branches, like film and TV, cartoon, game, broker, children etc. Based on "Internet+" as DNA, the company explores the contemporary value of Chinese excellent traditional culture and combines TV play, film, carton, game and other modern multicultural art forms. At the same time, it shows and spreads the Chinese stories globally and vividly.

Since establishing Ciwen Media in 2000, Ma Zhongjun has always regarded the Chinese excellent traditional culture as the creation treasure, explored and combed its contemporary value, and produced many popular era works such as "Princess Agents" "The Mystic Nine" "Mystery Kill" "The Journey of Flower" "Legend of the Condor Heroes" "Journey to the West" and "Seven Swords". Until January 2019, Ciwen Media has produced 85 film and television works, including 2982 sets of TV, the ratings and market share are leading. Due to the adherence of Chinese context and era feature, the works not only receive enthusiastic response in Chinese region, but also successfully enter into Japan, South Korea, Europe, NORTH AMERICA market via various foreign cultural exchange, creative works output and other channels. Ciwen Media has been rewarded as "National Cultural Export Key Enterprise" by the National Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Culture, General Administration of Press and Publication, Radio and Television, and it has become an important window and bridge for Chinese story towards the world.





