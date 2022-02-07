Tubi Announces Valentine's Day Streaming Lineup

Tubi, FOX Entertainment's free streaming service, kicks off February with a bouquet of Valentine's Day favorites, including the Friday, February 11 debut of the new Tubi Original Movie 10 Truths About Love, starring Camilla Belle ("Dollface," "10,000 BC").

The movie joins new romantic comedies and dramas available on Tubi in February, including "Crazy, Stupid, Love.," "He's Just Not That Into You," "Forever Young," "William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet," "500 Days of Summer," "A Walk to Remember" and more - building upon Tubi's extensive library of 3,000+ romance titles.

"We're proud to debut our first Tubi Original romantic comedy, 10 Truths About Love, just in time for Valentine's Day," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. "The movie has all the ingredients of a timeless rom-com - a budding romance, more than a little mystery, and a charming, breakthrough performance by lead actress Camilla Belle."

In 10 Truths About Love, Belle plays Carina Franklin, a thriving romance columnist who thinks she's got life and love figured out...until her longtime boyfriend unexpectedly breaks up with her. At the same time, Carina's editor hires a new writer, Liam (David Lafontaine, "Molly's Game"), to work with her and give the column a male perspective. The two clash over their approach... and sparks fly. To prove himself, Liam offers to help Carina get her ex-boyfriend back. But in the process of proving each other wrong, they begin to realize they may be right for each other.

A Champlain Media production ("A Gift to Remember," "Color of Love," "Say Yes to Christmas," "Love in Translation"), 10 Truths About Love is executive-produced by former Lifetime and Hallmark Channel executive Barbara Fisher, Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman and Laurence Braun.

The movie also stars Jennifer de Lucia ("Jupiter's Legacy"), Karn Kalra ("The Dictator's Playbook"), Paula Rivera ("Impulse"), David Keeley ("Warehouse 13"), Carly Street ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Kelsey Verzotti ("Top 10 Dorothy"), Neil Crone ("New York Minute"), Sebastian Marziali ("Party Mamas"), Robert Ifedi ("Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"), Maya Cieszynska ("And He Was Gone"), Kristen Kurnik ("Designated Survivor") and Danielle Verayo ("The Next Step"). Brian Roberts ("Everybody Loves Raymond," "The Drew Carey Show") serves as director, and Ryan Brown ("Secrets on Sorority Row") and David Perrault ("Saving Hope") serve as cinematographers. 10 Truths About Love is written by Shannon Latimer ("A Whirlwind Wedding," "The Bride of Frank").

Additional titles with a romantic bent coming to Tubi in February include: new Tubi Original "Howard High," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Must Love Dogs," "Sense and Sensibility," "Some Kind of Beautiful," "My Girl," "All the Pretty Horses," "Just Friends," "Garden State," "Playing for Keeps" (2012), "Damsel," "The Young Victoria," "Only Lovers Left Alive," "Winter's Tale," "The Sweetest Thing," "Why Do Fools Fall in Love?," "Poetic Justice," "Dance With Me," "Music and Lyrics," "City of Angels," "Little Italy," "Romeo & Juliet" (2013), "New York, I Love You," "Once," "Two Night Stand," "The Family Stone," "Purple Rain," "John Tucker Must Die," "I Love You Phillip Morris," "Can't Buy Me Love" (1987), "The Choice," "Love DON'T Cost A Thing" and "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist."

