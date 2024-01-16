TruTV's IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Returns With New Episodes in February

truTV's "Impractical Jokers" returns with hilarious new episodes on February 8 at 10PM ET/PT.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

“Impractical Jokers,” truTV's outrageous hidden camera hijinks series starring comedy trio Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano, returns on Thursday, February 8 at 10PM ET/PT.

From posing as security guards and product inventors with ridiculous inquiries, to catering as elves, the Jokers will feature a fresh roster of celebrity guests, including Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in The Shadows”), comedians Roy Wood Jr. (“The Daily Show”), Bobby Moynihan (“SNL”), Michael Ian Black (“Wet Hot American Summer”), Kim Field (“Living Single”), returning collaborators Joey Fatone ('NSYNC), singer Paula Abdul and Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”), plus a very special appearance by ALF the puppet.

“Sal, Q, and Murr have taken the hilarity and embarrassment of their antics to the next level this season,” said Jason Sarlanis, president, Turner Networks. “Fans have made IMPRACTICAL JOKERS truTV's longest running comedy and we are confident that this upcoming season will deliver some of the most outrageous segments since the series began.”

Next month also marks the second annual IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Day, declared by the Borough of Staten Island to be held on the first Monday in February. In honor of ten legacy years of the show, the Borough, with support from the city, presented Murray, Vulcano and Quinn with the prestigious honor last February at the legendary St. George Theatre in Staten Island.

About “Impractical Jokers”

Three comedians and lifelong friends compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Sal, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it… if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode - with the help of a celebrity guest - the episode's episode's loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.



