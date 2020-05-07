TruTV Programming: Week Of 5-25-20

truTV Programming Alert

Week of May 25

Tirdy Works

Tuesday, May 26 at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Greener Pastures"

In need of a financial boost for Tirdy Works, Mary develops a product that could earn her a spot in the $multi-billion cannabis industry. In nearby Pittsfield, Mary hatches a plan to save a historic community theatre.



truTV is inviting fans of TIRDY WORKS to really get in the woods with Mary and her moose turds creations with a Watch-n-Sniff episode on May 26. Viewers can sign up for a scented card featuring the smells of Somerville, Maine and during the episode on-air graphics will prompt them to scratch-n-sniff at certain moments throughout show. Sign up at trutv.com/watchandsniff by May 11 to receive the card.

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Wednesday, May 27 at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Valentine's Day"

In this very special episode of At Home with Amy Sedaris, Amy hosts her first annual, never-to-be-repeated, Valentine's Day mixer! Amy has long resigned herself that being in a special relationship with that middle-aged lady in the mirror is a relationship that works. But after a local Hammily Waggily delivery has Amy found true love? Can this mismatched pair navigate the speed bumps, hurdles and angry friends and neighbors and make this work? Probably not. Let's find out! Guest appearances include Michael Cera and James Saito.





