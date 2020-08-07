TruTV Programming Alert: Week Of 8-24-20

truTV Programming Alert

Week of August 24

Hot Ones: The Game Show



Tuesday, August 25 at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Stop, Drop, and Roll With It"

Firefighters enter the Pepperdome with confidence but struggle to put out Chef Willie's blazing inferno. Drag queens come in as divas but the sauce quickly turns them into disasters. Only one team will walk away with a shot at $25,000 dollars.

Tacoma FD

Thursday, August 27 at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Nightmare Manor"

It's a spooky evening for the crew when they have to answer a call at a haunted house. While they navigate THE HAUNTED halls looking for the source of the fire, each of them must confront their greatest fears.

Talkoma FD

Thursday, August 27 at 10:30pm ET/PT

"Nightmare Manor"

Join Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme as they put the Q&A in quarantine with digital visits from special guests, and a sneak peek of what's to come on Tacoma FD!

