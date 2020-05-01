TruTV Programming Alert: Week Of 5-18-20

truTV Programming Alert

Week of May 18

Tirdy Works

Tuesday, May 19 at 10:00pm ET/PT

"What Matters Most"

With Deb's ultimatum echoing in her mind, Mary attempts to diversify into other types of tirds. A Career Day presentation at Katie's school threatens to strain an already delicate relationship.

At Home with Amy Sedaris



SEASON PREMIERE

Wednesday, May 20 at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Babies"

In this very special episode of At Home with Amy Sedaris, Amy explains something no one understands: babies! Learn how to pick the perfect baby name, how to get your perfect body back, and how to design the perfect crib mobile from rusty nails! Amy answers all the questions you've ever had about the most precious of bundles, but can Amy put her own words into action? Find out on At Home with Amy Sedaris! Guest appearances include Justin Theroux, Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, John Early and Josh Hamilton.



truTV invites guests back into the rich, imaginative - and slightly deranged - world of At Home with Amy Sedaris. Each week of the Emmy-nominated sketch series touches on a specific theme and features imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, special guests, and more. Subversive twists take segments in delightfully eccentric directions as Sedaris demonstrates her cooking, crafting, and homemaking skills. New topics explored this season include preparing for a baby, the do's and don'ts of travel, how to celebrate Easter, and what to expect on a first date.





