Tribeca Winner CYPHER Will Be Released In Limited Theaters & Stream on Hulu

Andscape, the Black-led Multi-Media brand from Disney & ESPN announced TODAY that "Cypher," a dramatic feature film about the astronomical rise of GRAMMY-nominated rapper Tierra Whack, will debut on Hulu, and in select theaters on November 24, 2023.

"Cypher" writer/director Chris Moukarbel (HBO's Wig, Netflix's Gaga: Five Foot Two) won the 2023 Tribeca Festival's Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature, with the Tribeca Festival jury lauding the film, “for its kaleidoscopic use of music, created imagery and found materials, in service of an interrogation of celebrity, conspiracy culture and the nature of narrative reality itself.”

The Tribeca Festival's Senior Programmer, Jarod Neece wrote, “'Cypher' is a visually rich, self-aware, and captivating artistic showcase that opens as many doors of perception as it closes. Weaving together different aesthetics and highlighting the strangeness that surrounds the music industry, Moukarbel's filmmaking convinces the viewer to happily follow him down a warren of rabbit holes. It's a riveting, intricate story,

GRAMMY-nominated rapper, Tierra Whack, first gained recognition at the age of 15 when she stunned viewers with her slick poetry while rapping for a YouTube channel on a Philadelphia street. The video rapidly drew thousands of views and marked the first of Tierra's many performances for the camera. Years later, director Chris Moukarbel begins documenting her astronomical rise, going behind the scenes of concerts and music videos as she navigates fame and receives exalted praise from stars like Erykah Badu.

One night, after a particularly tiring set, a seemingly innocuous fan interaction begins a series of increasingly unsettling events that swirl around Tierra and her team — even following them to Dubai. They soon start questioning who is filming whom and whether being seen (or watched) is a desirable and unavoidable part of fame.

Directed by Emmy-nominee Chris Moukarbel, "Cypher" was produced by Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Hodges, Tierra Whack, Sanjay M. Sharma, Roya Rastegar, Anthony Seyler and Chris Moukarbel. Screenwriter is Chris Moukarbel. Matt Klammer is the cinematographer. The editor is Ezra Paek. Executive producers are Natalia-Leigh Brown, Johnny Montina, Kenete Simms, Jake Fuller, Raina Kelley.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Co., the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Undefeated's former platform.

About Tierra Whack:

GRAMMY-nominated lyricist and fast-rising superstar Tierra Whack is solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with after her riveting release Whack World. Loaded with flavorful wordplay and boundless creativity, Whack netted her first GRAMMY nomination for her standout video, "Mumbo Jumbo."

After being lauded for her lyrical bravery and masterful vision in 2018, the following year, Whack stormed back with five new tracks in five consecutive weeks as part of her acclaimed "Whack History Month." In June 2019, her stellar wordplay abilities earned her a coveted slot as an XXL Freshman. She also was featured on Apple's Up Next Program and, the following year,covered Teen Vogue's March 2020.

Last year, Whack was in peak form lyrically, releasing three EPs. Aptly titled Pop?, Rap? and R&B?, Tierra skates effortlessly through different genres, flexing her overall sensibilities as a transformative artist. Tierra is gearing up to release new music soon with her debut album coming in 2024.