Tribeca Festival Announces 2024 Dates; Calls for Submissions & Programming Team Promotions

The festival will take place from June 5-16, 2024 in New York City

Sep. 18, 2023

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, TODAY announced that the 23rd edition of the festival will take place from June 5-16, 2024 in New York City.

For more than two decades the Festival has been a destination for new, groundbreaking storytelling from established and emerging artists. Next June, Tribeca will continue to explore creative innovation across film, TV, immersive, games, audio storytelling, talks, and more. 

"Tribeca is a global platform for storytellers to showcase art that speaks with purpose. As the industry has changed, we have evolved to be inclusive of all forms of storytelling,” said Tribeca CEO and Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal. “We’re proud to be the launchpad for the next generation of artists. The 23rd Tribeca Festival will be a groundbreaking cultural event that shifts how audiences receive and react to entertainment."

Submissions for the 2024 Festival are now open. Features and NOW close on October 23, 2023 (early), November 27, 2023 (official), and January 17, 2024 (extended). Shorts close on November 1, 2023 (early), December 15, 2023 (official), and February 2, 2024 (extended).

Games and immersive close on November 27, 2023 (early), January 10, 2024 (official), and February 13, 2024 (extended). Audio storytelling closes on November 27, 2023 (early), January 10, 2024 (official), and February 21, 2024 (extended). Tribeca X closes on March 13, 2024 (official). Additional information about deadlines, submission rules, regulations, and eligibility is available at tribecafilm.com/festival/submissions

Tribeca also announced the promotions of Festival Director Cara Cusumano to SVP of Programming and José F. Rodriguez to Senior Programmer. The Festival is curated by Cusumano; Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Shorts Programming Ben Thompson; Senior Programmers Liza Domnitz, Faridah Gbadamosi, Jarod Neece, and Rodriguez; Programmers Casey Baron, Jason Gutierrez, Jonathan Penner, and Madison Egan; VP of Games and Immersive Casey Baltes; Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner; Music Programmer Vincent Cassous; EVP of Artist Relations Nancy Lefkowitz and VP of Artist Relations Meredith Mohr; along with a team of associate programmers.

The 22nd Tribeca Festival, which took place June 7-18, 2023 featured 550+ events across New York City and was attended by more than 130,000 participants. Highlights from the Festival included world premieres of Bucky F*cking Dent, Cypher, A Strange Path; exclusive Tribeca Talks with Paul McCartney, David Fincher, and Chance the Rapper; live tapings of POD SAVE AMERICA and Modern Love; musical performances by French Montana and Cyndi Lauper, and more.



