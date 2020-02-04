Trese Brothers Games' Cyber Knights: Flashpoint Funded in Less Than 12 Hours on Kickstarter

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint has started its Kickstarter run with a bang: Trese Brothers Games' follow-up to the wildly successful, award-winning RPG Star Traders: Frontiers, Cyber Knights: Flashpoint has already raised more than $65,000 - exceeding its $50,000 Kickstarter goal in less than 12 hours.

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is a turn-based squad tactics RPG inspired in part by fan favorite X-COM. The game will initially have a cross-platform launch on Steam in March 2021. Android and iOS ports have also been announced. Mobile gamers have much to look forward to based on the recent "PC-perfect" mobile ports of Star Traders: Frontiers and Templar Battleforce.

In Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, you'll get to explore the dystopian cyberpunk future of 2231 as you command a company of shadow mercenaries working for the highest bidder. Expanding on the studio's extensive world-building experience, the game wraps a world full of consequential story choices and significant character development around a core of both classic and brand-new strategy gameplay mechanics. Cyber Knights: Flashpoint combines tactical elements such as stealth, hacking and combat with base building, managing competing contacts, and squad customization.

"Cyber Knights is one of our most beloved IPs, and we're beyond thrilled to deliver a worthy followup to the community. Star Traders took on some of the spotlight in recent years, but we never forgot about our cyberpunk game. The community has been asking for it relentlessly - and we're happy to finally deliver it a big way with Cyber Knights: Flashpoint."



Andrew Trese (Co-Founder, Trese Brothers Games)

"In terms of the storyline and fully 3D visuals, this is easily one of our most ambitious games to date. The main event is the setting - a dark, dystopian 2231 that has somehow blown past the messy 'near future' stuff to arrive at an even more dangerous, seedy reality where technology has overrun everything (and everyone) in its path. The gameplay is a gridless evolution of the system last seen in Templar Battleforce. Cyber Knights: Flashpoint blends top-quality tactical combat experiences with strategic squad and base building. All members of your customized squad - and each enemy unit - bring their own special abilities, tricked-out weapons and ammo loadout to the fight. It's a powerful medium through which to tell a story while keeping you on your toes every step of the way."



Cory Trese (Co-Founder, Trese Brothers Games)





