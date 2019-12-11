Travel Channel Renews GHOST NATION for Second Season

Travel Channel has picked up a second season of its new series "Ghost Nation," starring the "OG" gang of paranormal investigators: Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango. Concluding a successful debut season, which launched out of Travel Channel's annual "Ghostober" event on Friday, October 11, the series has pulled in over 5 million viewers to date. The premiere of "Ghost Nation" was the second-highest rated debut for the network in 2019, with the series averaging a +43 percent ratings increase among L3 P25-54 from year-ago levels season to date.

"Ghost Nation" follows the paranormal pioneers as they help homeowners dealing with harrowing hauntings. Responding to urgent calls from local paranormal investigators nationwide who have reached a dead end, the trio steps in to solve the high-stakes cases with robust, multi-stage investigations. The Season One finale will air on Friday, December 13 at 10pm ET/PT.

"'Ghost Nation' was an exciting launch for us, and it's clear our viewers are just as eager to see Jason, Steve and Dave back on the case, doing what they do best," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. "We're beyond elated to do another season with them, super serving their loyal fan base with more locations and deeper investigations."

The series was one of the highest-rated programs during "Ghostober," Travel Channel's annual October programming event encompassing 31 days of all-new spooky premieres. It was truly one hell of a month for Travel Channel, culminating as the highest-rated October in network history. Travel Channel was a top 25 cable network for P25-54 throughout October, delivering 1.1 million viewers P2+, with ratings up 7 percent among P25-54 from a year ago.

"Ghost Nation" is produced by Ping Pong Productions for Travel Channel. For Ping Pong, the executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates. Jason Hawes and Steve Gonsalves also serve as executive producers on the series. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Vaibhav Bhatt, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.





