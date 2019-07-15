Travel Channel Presents Season Four of MOUNTAIN MONSTERS

Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, creatures both legendary and terrifying lurk among the shadows, evading capture at every turn. Season Four of the cult-classic series "Mountain Monsters," moves to its new home on Travel Channel with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, reuniting the fearless team of hard-core trappers to confirm the sightings of these fabled monsters. Calling themselves the AIMS team - the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings - this rip-roarin' group of self-proclaimed "hillbilly hunters" treks through the depths of Appalachia's mountain forests, searching for creatures of mythical origins, determined to track down proof these monsters still roam this region today.

In the two-hour season premiere, the series picks up right where it left off - with team members Trapper, Buck, Huckleberry, Jeff, Willy and Wild Bill entangled in the backwoods of the Dark Forest. Later in the episode, the clock fast-forwards 18 months to when the group reunites, visibly shaken, but still determined to finish their initial quest.

"After leaving Season Three with such an intense cliffhanger, we knew we had to broadcast this season on a larger platform, bringing this incredibly popular show from Destination America to a new home at Travel Channel for our AIMS-obsessed fans," says Matthew Butler, general manager of Travel Channel and Destination America. "Viewers are really invested in the AIMS team and its investigations, and we are elated to finally share what truly happened IN THE DARK Forest, while catapulting the squad into a whole new set of intense hunts, thrilling twists and hillbilly hilarity."

The additional nine one-hour episodes of the season, airing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, run full-steam ahead towards a new raucous adventure, with the AIMS team chasing seven monsters deeply rooted in folklore and somehow connected to the greatest creature of all: Spearfinger. With trapping Spearfinger as its final goal, the team must first look for the Waya Woman, the Cherokee Devil, the Raven Mocker, the Silver Giant, the Cherokee Death Cat and the Coyote King. Each monster is more treacherous than the last, and the team members must rely on their trust in one another, expert knowledge of the terrain and the bond of their brotherhood to sustain the hunt. The grueling work, terrifying encounters and daunting setbacks that come with hunting monsters only inspires the team members to push forward knowing that if they stay together as a unit, they are sure to solve the mysteries of the mountains.

Travel Channel will encore the previous Season Three finale as a precursor to the new episodes. The new season will run from August 21 through September 25, and the final four hours will pick back up and premiere beginning on October 30.

Here's what's happening on the new season:

"THE DARK FOREST REVEALED" - Premieres August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Picking up at the exact moment last season left off, the AIMS members are on a race to flee the Dark Forest before it tears the team apart. After a heart-wrenching health update from Team Leader Trapper, the team members set out to finally get the answers eluding them. How did that skull get up Jeff's nose? What secrets does the Dark Forest really hold? They realize they must head back and find an old barn that holds the key to all of the answers they so desperately need. But is the team finally ready for the truth?

"THE WAYA WOMAN OF JACKSON COUNTY" - Premieres August 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

After a shocking revelation IN THE DARK Forest, the AIMS Team members are back doing what they do best, hunting monsters, as they begin an all-new epic adventure to get to the bottom of a brand-new mystery. The first stop is Jackson County, West Virginia, as the team heads after a monstrous wolf creature known as the Waya Woman. This 7-foot-tall being roams the cornfields of Jackson County and the team must build a trap strong enough to contain this beast and also be placed deep in the cornfields. Dead chickens, creepy altars and Wild Bill's high school nickname are all on full display in this incredible episode.

"THE SECRET OF THE BLUE HOUSE" - Premieres September 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

After making several shocking discoveries in the cornfields of Jackson County, the AIMS team continues its search for the truth surrounding the legendary Waya Woman. At the heart of this mystery sits an old, abandoned blue house with a terrifying history. Not only have two families been killed here under suspicious circumstances, but their deaths are believed to be tied to the Waya Woman herself. The team finds out that only way to get answers is to simultaneously try out two rituals, which bring about face-to-face encounters they could have never prepared for.

"THE SILVER GIANT OF BOONE COUNTY" - Premieres September 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The AIMS team sets off after a massive bear creature known as the Silver Giant. This behemoth is said to stand on its hind legs at over 10-feet-tall and has a silver streak running down its back. Due to his love of anything bear related, Wild Bill decides to step up his game and mimic Jeff as the team researcher. Obsessed with Science and "scat samples," Wild Bill is in full researcher mode as the team creates its largest trap to date. But the team members soon learn the Silver Giant may not be the only mysterious creature in THE HILLS of Boone County.





