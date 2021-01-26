Tony Hale's ARCHIBALD'S NEXT BIG THING IS HERE Will Premiere on Peacock
The series will premiere on Thursday, February 18.
From the creative mind of Tony Hale, DreamWorks ARCHIBALD'S NEXT BIG THING IS HERE is the next chapter for Archibald Strutter, a chicken who "yes-and's" his way through life. While his adventures DON'T always go as planned, Archibald takes it one step at a time with the help of his three siblings, Sage, Finly, and Loy, and his trusty sidekick, Bea.
Peacock Original ARCHIBALD'S NEXT BIG THING IS HERE will premiere on Thursday, February 18. All six episodes will drop at once.
ARCHIBALD'S NEXT BIG THING IS HERE voice cast includes Tony Hale (Arrested Development, VEEP, Toy Story 4), Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Jordan Fisher (Dancing With the Stars, Hamilton), Chelsea Kane (Baby Daddy, Fish Hooks), Kari Wahlgren (Ducktales, Rick & Morty), Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Thunderbirds Are Go).
Tony Hale serves as creator and executive producer, alongside executive producer Eric Fogel (Celebrity Deathmatch, Descendants: Wicked World). ARCHIBALD'S NEXT BIG THING IS HERE is produced by DreamWorks Animation.
ARCHIBALD'S NEXT BIG THING IS HERE is inspired by the critically acclaimed children's book from Tony Hale, Tony Biaggne, Victor Huckabee and Misty Manley, Archibald's Next Big Thing.
Watch the trailer here:
