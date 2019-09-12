Tommy Emmanuel to Premiere Documentary at the 50th Nashville Film Festival

TOMMY EMMANUEL is the esteemed Grammy-nominated guitarist, composer, prolific recording artist and performer whose must-see shows all over the world combine virtuosity with his engaging storytelling wit. The fascinating story behind the musician and the man is now told in the documentary film Tommy Emmanuel-The Endless Road, directed by Jeremy Dylan and produced by Jaime Lewis.

The documentary will have its U.S. premiere at the 50th Nashville Film Festival which takes place October 3-12. The film's premiere is set for Saturday October 5 at 3:00 PM with TOMMY and the filmmakers in attendance, followed by a Q&A. An encore screening of the film will be on Monday October 7 at 1:00 PM. It will be screening at Regal Hollywood Theaters, 719 Thompson Lane - Nashville, TN 37204. Tickets are available here.

Watch a trailer for the film below!

This past July, Tommy Emmanuel-The Endless Road had its world premiere at Australia's Melbourne Film Festival where it won "Best Music Documentary." Says TOMMY: "It's very appropriate that the film has its US debut in Nashville because Nashville has been a big part of my life, not just musically but I have so many friends here and so many influences, it's a great city."

"The journey of Tommy Emmanuel is a quintessentially Nashville story," says director Jeremy Dylan. "Tommy's relationship with mentor, surrogate father and 'Mayor of Music City' Chet Atkins is an emotional backbone of the film, Nashville is the refuge that turns into a home as Tommy's marriage crumbles and he is forced rebuild his life and the climax of the film as a scorching performance at the Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman."

Tommy Emmanuel-The Endless Road is the story of guitar icon TOMMY EMMANUEL, whose journey takes him from Australia's youngest guitar prodigy to the world's most acclaimed acoustic guitarist. Revelations about the father he idolized send TOMMY into a decades-long battle with addiction, which threatens to derail his family and career, even as he drives himself to become one of the world's most compelling performers.





