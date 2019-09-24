Tom Hanks to be Honored with Cecil B. deMille Award at Golden Globes

Today, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that eight-time Golden Globe winner and fifteen-time nominee, Tom Hanks, will be honored with the coveted Cecil B. deMille Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The highly-acclaimed star of such legendary films as "Big," "Forrest Gump," "Saving Private Ryan," "Cast Away," and the upcoming release of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" will accept the honor at Hollywood's Party of the Year® on Sunday, January 5, 2020 airing LIVE coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC.



"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. deMille Award to Tom Hanks," said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria. "For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director. We're honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few."



Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, the Cecil B. deMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry. Honorees over the decades include Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, and many more.



Hanks' complex and moving performances have earned him the honor of being one of only two actors in history to win back-to-back Best Actor Academy Awards®, he won his first Oscar® in 1994 for his moving portrayal of AIDS-stricken lawyer Andrew Beckett in Jonathan Demme's "Philadelphia." The following year, he took home his second Oscar for his unforgettable performance in the title role of Robert Zemeckis' "Forrest Gump." He also won the Golden Globe Award for both films, as well as a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® for the latter.



In 2013, Hanks was seen starring in Golden Globe nominated film "Captain Phillips," for which he received Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA nominations as well as in AFI's Movie of the Year "Saving Mr. Banks" with Emma Thompson. Hanks was most recently seen alongside Streep in Spielberg's Golden Globe and Oscar nominated film "The Post," for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe and won Best Actor with the National Board of Review. He will next be seen portraying Mr. Fred Rodgers in the upcoming biopic "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Additional upcoming projects include the WWII drama "Greyhound," which he also wrote, the post-apocalyptic "BIOS" and Paul Greengrass' pre-Civil War drama "News of the World."



His other feature credits include the Tom Tykwer, Andy Wachowski and Lana Wachowski film "Cloud Atlas;" Stephen Daldry's "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close;" the animated adventure "The Polar Express," which he also executive produced and which reunited him with director Robert Zemeckis; the Coen brothers' "The Ladykillers;" Spielberg's "The Terminal" and "Catch Me If You Can;" Sam Mendes' "Road to Perdition;" Frank Darabont's "The Green Mile;" Nora Ephron's "You've Got Mail" and "Sleepless in Seattle;" Marshall's "A League of Their Own;" Ron Howard's "Apollo 13;" "The Da Vinci Code;" "Angels & Demons;" "Splash;" "Hologram for a King;" "Inferno;" "Sully;" and the computer-animated blockbusters "Cars," "Toy Story," "Toy Story 2," "Toy Story 3" and "Toy Story 4."



In 1996, Hanks made his successful feature film writing and directing debut with "That Thing You Do," in which he also starred. More recently, he wrote, produced, directed and starred in "Larry Crowne," with Julia Roberts. Hanks and Playtone produced 2002's smash hit romantic comedy "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," with his wife Rita Wilson. Other producing credits include "Where the Wild Things Are," "The Polar Express," "The Ant Bully," "Charlie Wilson's War," "Mamma Mia!," "The Great Buck Howard," "Starter for 10," and the HBO series "Big Love."



In 2002, Hanks received the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.



He was later honored by the Film Society of Lincoln Center with the Chaplin Award in 2009. In 2014, Hanks received a Kennedy Center Honor.



Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Lorenzo Soria is president of the HFPA. Allen Shapiro, Executive Chairman of dick clark productions, Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions, and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions will serve as executive producers.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 - then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association - by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions of cinema fans around the world who demanded drama and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards - the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $37.5 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 25 years.



dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a division of Valence Media, a diversified media company with divisions and strategic investments in premium television, wide release film, specialty film, live events and digital media.





