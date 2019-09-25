Tom Hanks' NEWS OF THE WORLD Gets Release Date

Variety reports that a Tom Hanks-led historical drama, called "News of the World," has set a release date: December 25, 2020, just in time for Christmas.

Paul Greengrass is directing the film, reuniting with Hanks for the first time since 2013's "Captain Phillips."

"News of the World" charts the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, an earlier precursor to today's newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl he is tasked with bringing to her relatives. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces.

The film is based on Paulette Jiles' bestselling novel. It will be directed by "Captain Phillips" helmer Paul Greengrass.

Tom Hanks made his professional stage debut portraying Grumio in The Taming of the Shrew at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in Cleveland, OH. He performed in that company for three seasons. Moving to New York City in 1978, he performed with the Riverside Shakespeare Company. His numerous film credits include Splash, Forrest Gump(for which he won an Oscar), Philadelphia (for which he also won an Oscar),Sleepless in Seattle, That Thing You Do! (which he also wrote and directed), Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, Charlie Wilson's War and Cloud Atlas. For television, his credits include the multiple award-winning series "From the Earth to the Moon," "Band of Brothers," "John Adams," "The Pacific" and "Game Change."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories