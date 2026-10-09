Tobias Greenhalgh Makes Netflix Debut in THE CAGE Season 2

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Tobias Greenhalgh, an internationally recognized opera singer, has spent nearly two years as an active ring announcer for boxing and MMA. He often sings operas and announces major fight events in the same weekend, a dual career few performers anywhere pursue at this level in both worlds at once.

From the opera stage to the cage

Greenhalgh trained at The Juilliard School and has sung opera professionally for more than a decade. He announced his first amateur fight less than two years ago. His rise on the German and Dutch regional scenes was fast, and he now announces major fights streamed and broadcast on DAZN, TrillerTV, Viaplay and ARD, Germany's national public broadcaster.

He is a regular announcer for Levels Fight League, the premier MMA organization in the Netherlands, and works with leading boxing and MMA promotions across Germany.

Netflix: The Cage, Season 2

Seven months after his first amateur fight, Greenhalgh was cast as ring announcer in the Netflix series The Cage (La Cage), alongside MMA legend Georges St-Pierre. Season 1 spent two weeks at No. 1 on Netflix's global Top 10 for non-English TV and reached the Top 10 in 89 countries. Greenhalgh appears in the first two episodes of Season 2.

Two worlds, one voice

Greenhalgh regularly performs opera arias at the fight nights he announces, bringing the drama of opera to thousands of fight fans. He recently sang 'Nessun Dorma' live in the ring in Germany, before an international title fight.

His announcing style is shaped by years of operatic training. Breath control, resonance and diction built for opera houses give his voice the power to fill an arena without strain, and the clarity to land every fighter's name.

Years of singing in Italian, German, French and other languages trained him to pronounce fighters' names correctly, wherever they come from. At events in Germany he announces in both German and English.

Opera taught him to build drama, read a room and command a stage. He brings that same stage presence and sense of timing to every introduction.

Upcoming Engagements

In the ring & cage:

Major boxing events in Germany on DAZN, including a fight featuring a household-name UFC veteran

Levels Fight League, Netherlands

Season 2 of The Cage, worldwide on Netflix

On the opera stage:

House debut as Sonora in La Fanciulla del West, Theater Bonn

World premiere of Day of Night, Aalto Theater Essen

World premiere with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, USA

About Tobias Greenhalgh

Tobias Greenhalgh is a Juilliard-trained opera singer, combat sports ring announcer and screen performer. He has performed opera across Europe and the United States for more than a decade and is moving from baritone into the Heldentenor repertoire. As a ring announcer he works with Levels Fight League and leading promotions across Germany, on DAZN, TrillerTV, Viaplay, ARD and Netflix. He currently divides his time between the United States and Europe.

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