Tiny Scripted Acquires Global Licensing Rights For BRENDA & BILLY (AND THE POTHOS PLANT) And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tiny Scripted, the distribution company dedicated to short-form scripted films, series, and plays, has announced the acquisition of Dave Solomon's dynamic genre film Brenda & Billy (and the Pothos Plant) along with the gripping political thriller Netuser, written and directed by Eric Rosen.

Brenda & Billy (and the Pothos Plant), which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, is a horror-comedy-mystery that follows estranged siblings who reunite after an incident involving a houseplant leaves their mother for dead. The film, starring Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles and Catherine Curtin, offers a darkly comedic take on the anxieties and emotions of our time.

"We are thrilled that this film is continuing to grow (plant pun intended) with this exciting new release and distribution through Tiny Scripted," says Solomon. "It couldn't be a better time to bring Brenda and Billy and their winter-doldrum escapades to new audiences."

In Netuser, a political thriller, Peter Sardovski faces public backlash after posting a controversial video about an LGBT candidate's assassination risk-a video inspired by a recurring nightmare. As the pressure mounts, Peter must confront a dark secret while struggling to protect his family. The film stars Denis O'Hare, Claybourne Elder, Tatianna Wechsler and Johanna Day and explores the intersection of political paranoia and social media culture.

Tiny Scripted is a distribution company focused on short-form scripted content for both on-screen and on-stage productions. They have recently added Two Wongs by Frank Harts, ShirtTugger by Noah Himmelstein & Noah Zachary, and Trip Upstate! by Justin Garascia to their On Screen catalog, as well as works by Luis Roberto Herrera, Cris Eli Blak, Dana Hall, and Lou Johnson to their On Stage catalog.

For more information on Tiny Scripted's catalog, visit TinyScripted.com.

Comments