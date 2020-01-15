Tim and Eric Reunite for an Abso-Lutely Hysterical New Sitcom BEEF HOUSE

Beef House is a multi-camera sitcom about five men - Tim, Eric, Ron Auster, Ben Hur, Tennessee Luke - and Eric's wife Megan, living under one roof, premiering later this year on Adult Swim. Each week Tim, a laid-back rock-and-roll slacker, and his best friend Eric, a high-strung stay-at-home husband, find themselves in the middle of a madcap misadventure that can only be traversed with the help of their fellow Beef Boys.

Beef House is produced by Abso Lutely Productions. It's written and created by Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim who also serve as executive producers along with Dave Kneebone.

Also catch Tim and Eric on their world wide "Mandatory Attendance Tour", which kicks off in Australia today!

