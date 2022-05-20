Tim Realbuto, Vivica A. Fox, and Taryn Manning to Present at Race To Erase MS Benefit

New York stage actor Tim Realbuto (Yes; Lost In Yonkers; Wunderkind) will be joined by his "Bobcat Moretti" co-stars Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day; Kill Bill; Set It Off), and Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black; 8 Mile; Karen) to promote their latest film, which deals with a protagonist suffering from MS, and to present an award at this evening's Race To Erase MS benefit. Comedian/Talk show host Howie Mandel will introduce Realbuto, Fox and Manning.

The red carpet begins at 6:30pm at the Fairnont Century Plaza in Los Angeles with a silent auction and ceremony to follow. Tickets, starting at $1,000, are available by visiting www.erasems.org

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is set to host the event. The fashion mogul also dressed many of the evening's attendees, including Realbuto, Fox, and Manning.

Other celebrities set to attend include Anne Heche, Victoria Justice, Sharon Osbourne, Amanda Kloots, Cybill Shepherd, Carmen Electra, Brian Austin Green, Frances Fisher, Greg Germann, Joely Fisher, Kathy Hilton, La Toya Jackson, Lea Thompson, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Jack Osbourne, and many more.

This year's guests will be treated to a celebration featuring a performance from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, Nile Rodgers & Chic to help raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis. The event will also boast a fashion show featuring Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive's latest collection. Launched in 2017, the line features innovatively designed clothing that makes dressing easier for adults and children with disabilities.

Race to Erase MS was founded in 1993 by Nancy Davis and is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of multiple sclerosis. Race to Erase MS is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure for MS. Funding research is the core focus of the foundation and significant strides have been made to find the cause and cure of this debilitating disease. At the event's inception 27 years ago, the absence of medications and therapies encouraged its involvement; the Race has been instrumental in funding pilot studies that have contributed to drugs now on the market and other very important therapies that are improving the lives of people suffering from MS.

All funds raised support the Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration of the world's leading MS research scientists currently representing Harvard, Yale, Cedars Sinai, University of Southern California, Oregon Health Science University, UC San Francisco, Johns Hopkins, and UCLA. This nationwide collaboration of physicians, scientists and clinicians are on the cutting-edge of innovative research and therapeutic approaches to treat MS. It is the hope of the Race to Erase MS that in addition to combating MS through research in a clinical environment, awareness will be created by educating the public about this mysterious disease. Since its founding, Race to Erase MS has raised over $50 Million.

"Bobcat Moretti" is set to hit the festival circuit later this year with a theatrical release date planned for 2023.