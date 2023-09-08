Tim Realbuto, Vivica A. Fox, & Sheria Irving Win Major Awards For BOBCAT MORETTI

The Rob Margolies directed feature recently played in select cinemas after having a star-studded premiere in Beverly Hills last month.

Sep. 08, 2023

Tim Realbuto, Vivica A. Fox, & Sheria Irving Win Major Awards For BOBCAT MORETTI

“Bobcat Moretti”, the hottest Indie film of the year, which is taking Hollywood by storm, has received a few more prestigious accolades.

The Rob Margolies directed feature recently played in select cinemas after having a star-studded premiere in Beverly Hills last month has gone on to receive rave reviews, including being certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The inspirational drama co-written and starring one of Hollywood’s most exciting new stars Tim Realbuto, has a few new awards to add to their mantle of already growing awards. 

The prestigious IndieFEST Awards has awarded the film with five honors. The IndieFEST Awards receive thousands upon thousands of submissions and “Bobcat Moretti” has broken the 2023 Award record. Realbuto, who stars in the title role has previously won an IndieFEST Award for his leading role in the 2019 film “Yes.”

This year, Realbuto has the honor or winning Best Actor In A Leading Role, once again, this time for his role as Bobcat in “Bobcat Moretti.” Other awards the film has won is for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Realbuto’s co-star, the iconic Vivica A. Fox, for her role as Jo Wallis, Realbuto’s boxing coach, a performance which has been called “the best of her career.”

Matt Peters (“Orange Is The New Black”) took home Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work as Charlie Moretti, Bobby’s tough brother. And Sheria Irving (FX’s “Kindred”; BET’s “Twenties”; and Broadway’s “Romeo and Juliet”) took home the 2023 honor for Best Actress In A Supporting Role for her performance as Lacey Harris, Bobby’s love interest.

The film also received a Special Mention for Best Feature Film.

The film is currently playing on VUDU, all VOD platforms, and was recently added to AppleTV with more platforms in the coming days. It is also playing in select cinemas across the country. The movie has also been submitted to the Independent Spirit Awards, in all eligible categories.

Realbuto, who was born and raised in New York City, and is now based in Los Angeles, is holding a private screening in Manhattan on Monday, September 18th for family, friends, and fans at the popular indie venue, the Angelika downtown. Realbuto will be in attendance and will be doing a Q&A after the film. To buy tickets, please visit Click Here.

Tickets are almost sold out. 




