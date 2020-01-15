Tilda Swinton Receives a BFI Fellowship

Deadline reports that Tilda Swinton will receive a prestigious fellowship from the British Film Institute (BFI).

Previous recipients include Martin Scorsese and Akira Kurosawa. The award was given to recognize Swinton's "great contribution to film culture, independent film exhibition and philanthropy".

She will accept the prize on March 2nd.

Swinton won an Academy Award in 2008 for "Michael Clayton." She has worked with acclaimed directors throughout her long career, including Luca Guadagnino, Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch, Joanna Hogg and the Coen brothers.

Read the original story on Deadline.





