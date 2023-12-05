Tiffany Derry Joins Anne Burrell to Mentor Cast of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: SPOILED ROTTEN

For the first time, Chef Tiffany Derry joins Chef Anne Burrell to lead culinary boot camp and help pampered competitors trade in their silver spoons for spatulas in Worst Cooks in America: Spoiled Rotten.

From grown men whose mothers still prepare their meals to indulged nepo babies and food delivery divas, these recruits have never had to fend for themselves – until now. This season, Anne and Tiffany take boot camp literally - with their teams running basic training drills like an army crawl, obstacle course and calisthenics.

Other challenges involve a seafood-inspired game, farm-themed competition, and supermarket speedway challenge – and along the way, the most successful recruits earn “chef bucks” to buy game-changing advantages. In the end, only the most improved recruit left standing is awarded a $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their mentor. The seven-episode season kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, January 7th at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network.

“This season’s Worst Cooks have never had to take care of themselves, and they are hilariously inept in the kitchen,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Anne and Tiffany have their work cut out for them and along the way, the recruits gain independence and confidence along with their cooking skills.”

This season’s recruits are: Joel Alvarado (Indianapolis, Indiana); Avi Boodram (Christiana, Delaware); Elena Catlin (Wesley Chapel, Florida); Frankie Cena (Burbank, California); Leona Chapman (Cresaptown, Maryland); Erika Coleman (New Orleans, Louisiana); Steve Crawford (Los Angeles, California); Costa Georgopoulos (San Pablo, California); Carrington Gilbert (Houston, Texas); Cathy Jacobson (Vernon Hills, Illinois); Stacey Loper (Hoover, Alabama); Micaela Minner (Akron, Ohio); Jesse Money (Malibu, California); Chelsko Thompson (Seattle, Washington); Serious Williams (Chicago, Illinois) and Ebie Wright (Los Angeles, California).

In the supersized premiere, a fresh group of recruits enter culinary boot camp – and these competitors are spoiled with a capital ‘S.’ Accustomed to dining out and delivery apps, these sixteen recruits have never successfully cooked a meal in their lives. Anne and Tiffany are ready to transform these coddled kitchen novices into competent home cooks, but first they need to see what they are working with.

To give them a firsthand look at their cooking skills or lack thereof, the recruits must recreate their favorite takeout dish. For the main dish cook, the competitors must replicate Anne and Tiffany’s take on a steak and potato dinner. Then teams are selected, and the two least successful recruits are sent home.

In upcoming episodes, the recruits board the S.S. Worst Cooks for yacht week, must throw their own fabulous soiree and SPIN THE WHEEL in Meal of Fortune. In the double-episode finale on Sunday, February 4th at 8pm ET/PT, the two most-improved recruits put their culinary skills to THE TEST and serve a three-course restaurant quality meal to a panel of food experts for a blind taste test. Judges Matt Abdoo, Adrienne Cheatham and Michael Jenkins then determine who wins the $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their mentor.

Fans can get to know the recruits, get an extended look at Anne and Tiffany’s boot camp demos and see an exclusive sneak peek at Tiffany’s first day in Boot Camp at FoodNetwork.com/WorstCooks. Follow along with the competition on social media and tell us which recruit you’re rooting for using #WorstCooks.

Worst Cooks in America is produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3 Media America company.