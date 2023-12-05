Tiffany Derry Joins Anne Burrell to Mentor Cast of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: SPOILED ROTTEN

The seven-episode season kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, January 7th at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 2 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 4 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

Tiffany Derry Joins Anne Burrell to Mentor Cast of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: SPOILED ROTTEN

For the first time, Chef Tiffany Derry joins Chef Anne Burrell to lead culinary boot camp and help pampered competitors trade in their silver spoons for spatulas in Worst Cooks in America: Spoiled Rotten. 

From grown men whose mothers still prepare their meals to indulged nepo babies and food delivery divas, these recruits have never had to fend for themselves – until now. This season, Anne and Tiffany take boot camp literally - with their teams running basic training drills like an army crawl, obstacle course and calisthenics. 

Other challenges involve a seafood-inspired game, farm-themed competition, and supermarket speedway challenge – and along the way, the most successful recruits earn “chef bucks” to buy game-changing advantages. In the end, only the most improved recruit left standing is awarded a $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their mentor. The seven-episode season kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, January 7th at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network.

“This season’s Worst Cooks have never had to take care of themselves, and they are hilariously inept in the kitchen,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Anne and Tiffany have their work cut out for them and along the way, the recruits gain independence and confidence along with their cooking skills.”

This season’s recruits are: Joel Alvarado (Indianapolis, Indiana); Avi Boodram (Christiana, Delaware); Elena Catlin (Wesley Chapel, Florida); Frankie Cena (Burbank, California); Leona Chapman (Cresaptown, Maryland); Erika Coleman (New Orleans, Louisiana); Steve Crawford (Los Angeles, California); Costa Georgopoulos (San Pablo, California); Carrington Gilbert (Houston, Texas); Cathy Jacobson (Vernon Hills, Illinois); Stacey Loper (Hoover, Alabama); Micaela Minner (Akron, Ohio); Jesse Money (Malibu, California); Chelsko Thompson (Seattle, Washington); Serious Williams (Chicago, Illinois) and Ebie Wright (Los Angeles, California).

In the supersized premiere, a fresh group of recruits enter culinary boot camp – and these competitors are spoiled with a capital ‘S.’ Accustomed to dining out and delivery apps, these sixteen recruits have never successfully cooked a meal in their lives. Anne and Tiffany are ready to transform these coddled kitchen novices into competent home cooks, but first they need to see what they are working with. 

To give them a firsthand look at their cooking skills or lack thereof, the recruits must recreate their favorite takeout dish.   For the main dish cook, the competitors must replicate Anne and Tiffany’s take on a steak and potato dinner. Then teams are selected, and the two least successful recruits are sent home.

In upcoming episodes, the recruits board the S.S. Worst Cooks for yacht week, must throw their own fabulous soiree and SPIN THE WHEEL in Meal of Fortune. In the double-episode finale on Sunday, February 4th at 8pm ET/PT, the two most-improved recruits put their culinary skills to THE TEST and serve a three-course restaurant quality meal to a panel of food experts for a blind taste test. Judges Matt Abdoo, Adrienne Cheatham and Michael Jenkins then determine who wins the $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their mentor.

Fans can get to know the recruits, get an extended look at Anne and Tiffany’s boot camp demos and see an exclusive sneak peek at Tiffany’s first day in Boot Camp at FoodNetwork.com/WorstCooks. Follow along with the competition on social media and tell us which recruit you’re rooting for using #WorstCooks.

Worst Cooks in America is produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3 Media America company.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
BOLD & BOUGIE Reality Series on WE tv to Feature Malaysia Pargo & More Photo
BOLD & BOUGIE Reality Series on WE tv to Feature Malaysia Pargo & More

WE tv, AMC Networks’ destination for compelling unscripted television, today announced new unscripted series, Bold & Bougie. From Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment, the series will feature personalities Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton-Lofters and Crystal Smith.

2
NAZI TOWN, USA Premieres On PBS in January Photo
NAZI TOWN, USA Premieres On PBS in January

The keynote speaker was Fritz Kuhn, head of the German American Bund. Nazi Town, USA tells the largely unknown story of the Bund, which had scores of chapters in suburbs and big cities across the country and represented what many believe was a real threat of fascist subversion in the United States.

3
Max Renews ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE For A Second Season Photo
Max Renews ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE For A Second Season

ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE has been renewed for a second season. Based on characters from the beloved “Adventure Time” franchise, the series is set in the land of Ooo and follows the alternate universe versions of Finn and Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery.

4
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Renewed For Three Additional Seasons Photo
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Renewed For Three Additional Seasons

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on the pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Max Renews ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE For A Second SeasonMax Renews ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE For A Second Season
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Renewed For Three Additional SeasonsLAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Renewed For Three Additional Seasons
Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New SongsSecond WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs
Cher to Perform at Jingle Ball in New York City at Madison Square GardenCher to Perform at Jingle Ball in New York City at Madison Square Garden

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SHUCKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
HADESTOWN