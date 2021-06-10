TiVo Hits The Fairway Ahead of 2021 U.S. Open Announcing TiVo Stream 4K Limited-Time Offer & Golf Tournament

TiVo®, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), TODAY announced a themed-creator house and exclusive golf event, the TiVo Classic, which invites six top golf creators and athletes to compete and create experiential content in Lake Tahoe, California on June 14th and 15th. Additionally, TiVo released an all-new golf themed television spot announcing a limited-time offer for consumers looking to purchase the ultimate entertainment caddie, the TiVo Stream 4K, at a discounted price. Just in time for a jammed-pack month of golf tournaments, nobably the U.S. Open (June 17-20), the TiVo Stream 4K allows consumers to quickly find their favorite golf content without having to browse endlessly. Golf fans will never have to miss a drive, putt or hole-in-one again - every exciting moment is par for the course!

TiVo is teeing up a unique golfer experience, hosting the first-ever TiVo Classic. On June 14th and 15th, top golf creators will compete in teams at the famous Edgewood Tahoe golf course for bragging rights and TiVo's "Blue Jacket." Notable names including George Bryan of Bryan Bros Golf, former NFL wide receiver and golf enthusiast Brice Butler, Garrett Clark of "gm_golf," Joshua Kelley known for @Holein1trickshots, professional YouTube golfer Micah Morris of Micah Morris Golf, and professional golfer Hailey Rae Ostrom of Hailey Ostrom Golf, will spend their time between competition at Edgewood Tahoe and the "Tee House" - a decked out Lake Tahoe mega-cabin featuring TiVo's latest tech for high-quality streaming. Creators plan to capture and share exciting content, from surprise stunts to insane golf trick shots, both on and off the course.

"With an extensive amount of golf content available to stream and the increased interest by newcomers into the sport, we're thrilled that golf fanatics will have easier access to an impressive library of programming on the TiVo Stream 4K at this limited time price," said Ben Maughan, SVP GM of Stream, Xperi. "And we can't wait to see what our exciting roster of golf creators and athletes have up their sleeves for the TiVo Classic."

The TiVo Stream 4K eliminates the need to switch between different apps, as the device allows users to search, browse and create watch lists across all TV apps, in one place. In addition to major, upcoming live golf events and programming, the TiVo Stream 4K brings together related movies, shows, and sports and more on one screen, without having to endlessly scroll. Starting today, for a limited-time offer, consumers can save $10 ($29.99 vs MSRP of $39.99) when purchasing the TiVo Stream 4K at Amazon.com, TiVo.com and Walmart.