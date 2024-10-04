Thriller Film LYVIA'S HOUSE Now Available On VOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stonecutter Media has REVEALED the North American release of the mystery thriller LYVIA'S HOUSE, a film inspired by the real-life murders committed in northern California by Juan Corona in 1971, from director Niko Volonakis and writer/producer Patricia V. Davis, author of the beloved Secret Spice Café book series. The film is now available on VOD, streaming platforms including iTunes/Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu/Fandango at Home and local cable & satellite providers.

"Stonecutter Media is proud to partner with bestselling author Patricia V. Davis to bring her first feature film to North American audiences", said Karel. "Lyvia's House showcases her talent to pen compelling, nuanced characters caught up in a thrilling mystery. The film is a welcome addition to our expansive library of genre titles."

Inspired by true events, Lyvia's House follows young journalist Tara, who recently moved with her new lover into the former home of infamous Italian artist, Lyvia, who mysteriously vanished months earlier. The locals talk of the lovely, reclusive Lyvia, but are dismissive when pressed. Tara soon begins to wonder if Lyvia's disappearance is somehow connected to murders that took place in the area twenty years earlier.

As Tara begins investigating the mystery surrounding Lyvia, she starts seeing and hearing things that seem more and more irrational, and begins to doubt her own sanity. But is she truly experiencing a dissolving sense of reality, or is she simply unaware of an all too real threat following close behind, one with an even darker purpose than she could have imagined?

"Lyvia's House is a tale of mystery and suspense, inspired by true-life, heinous murders, juxtaposed by my love of one tiny, rural town where those murders took place", said Davis. "It was the hard work and talent of our actors and production staff, and the continuous encouragement of our sponsors that brought the film from the page to the screen. We're indebted to all who lent their talent to creating this film, and we look forward to sharing it with audiences."

Starring Tara Nichol Caldwell and Joshua Malekos (Into the WILD Frontier, Twisted), Lyvia's House held a successful festival run, with screenings at Toronto International Women Film Festival where the film took home Best Female Scriptwriter, Nevada Women's Film Festival, and HorrorFest International.

"Lyvia's House was a creative passion for the filmmakers. The story is rich and layered, and the film stands on its own. For that reason, it's truly an honor to help bring this to audiences", said Levis.

