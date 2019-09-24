Thomas Francis Murphy Joins Tom Hanks in NEWS OF THE WORLD

Article Pixel Sep. 24, 2019  

Thomas Francis Murphy Joins Tom Hanks in NEWS OF THE WORLD

Deadline reports that actor Thomas Francis Murphy has joined the cast of Tom Hanks-led drama "News of the World." He will play Merritt Farley.

The film, which is set in the post Civil War period, follows the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), an earlier precursor to today's newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) he is tasked with bringing to her relatives.

Paul Greengrass is directs a script based on the best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles,

Murphy starred on "The Walking Dead" and "True Detective," and in "12 Years a Slave" and "Free State of Jones." He also starred opposite Keanu Reeves in "The Whole Truth."

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Derek Theler, Beth Riesgraf, Usman Ally, Lamont Thompson, Artur Benson and Aaron Glenane Join the Cast of Paramount Network Series 68 WHISKEY
  • RATINGS: TONIGHT SHOW Ranks #1 for the Late-Night Week of Sept. 16-20 in All Key Demographics
  • Will Smith Leads THE COUNCIL on Netflix
  • CBS All Access' Psychological Thriller TELL ME A STORY Returns for Season Two Thursday, Dec. 5
  • Iwan Rheon Will Star in New Horror-Thriller SUPPRESSION
  • Five Young Zulu Women Journey Into the South African Wilderness to Change Their Lives in SISTERS OF THE WILDERNESS