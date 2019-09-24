Thomas Francis Murphy Joins Tom Hanks in NEWS OF THE WORLD

Deadline reports that actor Thomas Francis Murphy has joined the cast of Tom Hanks-led drama "News of the World." He will play Merritt Farley.

The film, which is set in the post Civil War period, follows the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), an earlier precursor to today's newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) he is tasked with bringing to her relatives.

Paul Greengrass is directs a script based on the best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles,

Murphy starred on "The Walking Dead" and "True Detective," and in "12 Years a Slave" and "Free State of Jones." He also starred opposite Keanu Reeves in "The Whole Truth."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories