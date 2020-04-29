This May WORLD Channel Celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May, WORLD Channel will showcase the stories of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States with 52 documentary films. With themes of social justice and courage, these films highlight the ways in which Asian Pacific Americans have triumphed and impacted history in a myriad of ways.

On May 4, WGBH and WORLD will also feature a live virtual conversation with filmmakers of the five-hour PBS film "Asian Americans" that will premiere later in the month, first on PBS and then on WORLD Channel stations. The event will take place at

7 p.m. ET. Additional information and registration information is available at at www.wgbh.org/events.

WORLD Channel features the beauty and messiness of humanity through intimate stories told by daring filmmakers from around the globe. Carried by 174 public media stations across the country, WORLD Channel shares domestic and international news, documentaries and fact-based informational programming designed to help viewers understand conflicts, movements and cultures different from their own.

"By considering the narratives of people who've experienced adversity and injustice, yet persevered and even triumphed, we gain a better understanding of how to protect others who might be facing similar challenges," said WGBH and WORLD Channel General Manager Liz Cheng. "In these times of uncertainty with ignorance and prejudice on the rise, hearing the voices of diverse filmmakers depicting the realities of their communities is more important than ever. We are proud to carry these exceptional films on WORLD Channel.

Highlights for the month include:

● WORLD Channel's award-winning documentary series AMERICA REFRAMED presents Jaddoland, which takes a fresh look at the American immigrant story of a daughter exploring her mother's art and its connections to her new life in Texas. Director Nadia Shihab presents a unique picture of how art can help both the creator and the audience make sense of familial and cultural connections, loss, perseverance and getting on with life. Jaddoland premieres on WORLD Channel May 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

● Drawn Together: Comics, Diversity and Stereotypes traces the fascinating journey of three comic creators who challenge race, religious and gender stereotypes through cartoons, comics and cosplay - the practice of inhabiting a character. Creators Keith Knight, Vishavjit Singh and Eileen Alden channel their anger and frustration about intolerance and discrimination by spreading a more positive message through their artistry. Premieres Sunday, May 3, on WORLD Channel at 10 p.m. ET. Drawn Together: Comics, Diversity and Stereotypes will also be available for streaming on WORLD's YouTube channel for the month of May.

● America ReFramed: 9-Man is a competitive Chinese-American sport with roots that trace back to the Toisan region of Guangdong province. In North America, the game - akin to volleyball - was a way for Chinese workers to escape the drudgery of menial labor during an era of extreme discrimination. Today, 9-Man provides a lasting connection to culture and community pride for players who know a different, more integrated America. Airs Tuesday, May 26, on WORLD Channel at 7 p.m. ET.

● America ReFramed: Nailed It introduces the workers behind the $8 billion manicure economy. In 1975, nail salons offered Vietnamese war refugees a pathway to financial independence and the American dream. In turn, the salons offer a space for "me-time," community gathering and affordable luxury for people of diverse social and economic backgrounds. Along the way, the filmmaker, who is part Vietnamese, learns about and develops a closer connection to her heritage and culture. Airs Tuesday, May 26, on WORLD Channel at 9 p.m. ET. WORLD Channel will also air a double feature of America ReFramed: 9-Man and America ReFramed: Nailed It on Tuesday, May 26.

Presented in partnership with the Center for Asian America Media (CAAM) and Pacific Islanders in Communications (PICC), WORLD Channel will feature 52 film documentaries in total about Asian Pacific American Heritage Month throughout May. For a complete list of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month-themed films broadcasting on WORLD Channel, click here.

Follow WORLD Channel on Facebook and Twitter for updates on all series/films coming up. For a complete list of original WORLD Channel programming, visit www.WORLDchannel.org/.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You