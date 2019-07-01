This August You Can Own The Season Season Of S.W.A.T. On DVD

"S.W.A.T." stars Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a S.W.A.T. sergeant who leads an elite tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Tasked with taking on some of L.A.'s toughest criminals, Hondo and his team of dedicated men and women bravely risk their lives to protect the community. Own the second season on DVD August 20th.



DVD BONUS FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

CREDITS

Executive Producers: Shawn Ryan, Neal H. Moritz, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Justin Lin, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andrew Dettmann, Craig Gore, Alison Cross

Cast: Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Jay Harrington

Developed by: Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan

Based on the series "S.W.A.T." Created by Robert Hamner, Developed by Rick Husky



RUN TIME

Approximately 979 minutes

