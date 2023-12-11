The Walt Disney Company Earns 27 Golden Globe Award Nominations Across Film and Television Studios, Streamers and Broadcast

Find out what Disney was nominated for at this year's Golden Globes.
The Walt Disney Company received 27 Golden Globe Award® nominations across its content brands and studios, including Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios.
Searchlight Pictures garnered eight motion picture nominations with “Poor Things” leading with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director (Motion Picture) for Yorgos Lanthimos, Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) for Tony McNamara, along with best performance nods for Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Best Original Score for Jerskin Fendrix. The studio also garnered a Best Performance by an Actor nomination for “All of Us Strangers.”
A complete list of all The Walt Disney Company nominations follows below. Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations here.
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
7 nominations
Premiered in theaters
Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Best Director, Motion Picture – Yorgos Lanthimos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Willem Dafoe
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Mark Ruffalo
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Tony McNamara
Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Jerskin Fendrix
The Bear (FX/Hulu)
5 nominations
Premieres and streaming now on Hulu
Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Ayo Edebiri
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Jeremy Allen White
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Abby Elliott
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu Originals/20th Television)
5 nominations
Premieres and streaming now on Hulu
Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Steve Martin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Martin Short
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Selena Gomez
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Meryl Streep
Fargo (FX)
3 nominations
Premieres on FX and streaming now on Hulu
Best Television Limited Series, TV Anthology or Motion Picture
Best Lead Actor in a Television Limited Series, TV Anthology or Motion Picture – Jon Hamm
Best Lead Actress in a Television Limited Series, TV Anthology or Motion Picture – Juno Temple
Abbott Elementary (ABC/20th Television)
2 nominations
Premieres on ABC, next day on Hulu
Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Quinta Brunson
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)
1 nomination
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Andrew Scott
Elemental (Pixar Animation Studios)
1 nomination
Premiered in theaters, now streaming on Disney+
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Great (Hulu Originals)
1 nomination
Premiered and streaming now on Hulu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Elle Fanning
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)
1 nomination
Premiered in theaters, now streaming on Disney+
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture
Wish (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
1 nomination
Premiered in theaters, will stream on Disney+
Best Motion Picture, Animated
