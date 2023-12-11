The Walt Disney Company Earns 27 Golden Globe Award Nominations Across Film and Television Studios, Streamers and Broadcast

The Walt Disney Company received 27 Golden Globe Award® nominations across its content brands and studios, including Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios.

Searchlight Pictures garnered eight motion picture nominations with “Poor Things” leading with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director (Motion Picture) for Yorgos Lanthimos, Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) for Tony McNamara, along with best performance nods for Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Best Original Score for Jerskin Fendrix. The studio also garnered a Best Performance by an Actor nomination for “All of Us Strangers.”

A complete list of all The Walt Disney Company nominations follows below. Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations here.

DISNEY'S NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2024 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

7 nominations

Premiered in theaters

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Best Director, Motion Picture – Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Willem Dafoe

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Mark Ruffalo

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Tony McNamara

Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Jerskin Fendrix



The Bear (FX/Hulu)

5 nominations

Premieres and streaming now on Hulu

Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Ayo Edebiri

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Jeremy Allen White

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Abby Elliott



Only Murders in the Building (Hulu Originals/20th Television)

5 nominations

Premieres and streaming now on Hulu

Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Steve Martin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Martin Short

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Selena Gomez

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Meryl Streep



Fargo (FX)

3 nominations

Premieres on FX and streaming now on Hulu

Best Television Limited Series, TV Anthology or Motion Picture

Best Lead Actor in a Television Limited Series, TV Anthology or Motion Picture – Jon Hamm

Best Lead Actress in a Television Limited Series, TV Anthology or Motion Picture – Juno Temple



Abbott Elementary (ABC/20th Television)

2 nominations

Premieres on ABC, next day on Hulu

Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Quinta Brunson



All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

1 nomination

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Andrew Scott



Elemental (Pixar Animation Studios)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters, now streaming on Disney+

Best Motion Picture, Animated



The Great (Hulu Originals)

1 nomination

Premiered and streaming now on Hulu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Elle Fanning



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters, now streaming on Disney+

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture



Wish (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters, will stream on Disney+

Best Motion Picture, Animated