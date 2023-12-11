The Walt Disney Company Earns 27 Golden Globe Award Nominations Across Film and Television Studios, Streamers and Broadcast

Find out what Disney was nominated for at this year's Golden Globes.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 3 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 4 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

The Walt Disney Company Earns 27 Golden Globe Award Nominations Across Film and Television Studios, Streamers and Broadcast

The Walt Disney Company received 27 Golden Globe Award® nominations across its content brands and studios, including Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios.

Searchlight Pictures garnered eight motion picture nominations with “Poor Things” leading with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director (Motion Picture) for Yorgos Lanthimos, Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) for Tony McNamara, along with best performance nods for Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Best Original Score for Jerskin Fendrix. The studio also garnered a Best Performance by an Actor nomination for “All of Us Strangers.”

A complete list of all The Walt Disney Company nominations follows below. Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations here.

DISNEY'S NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2024 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

7 nominations

Premiered in theaters

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Best Director, Motion Picture – Yorgos Lanthimos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Willem Dafoe
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Mark Ruffalo
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Tony McNamara
Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Jerskin Fendrix
 

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

5 nominations

Premieres and streaming now on Hulu

Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Ayo Edebiri
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Jeremy Allen White
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Abby Elliott
 

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu Originals/20th Television)

5 nominations

Premieres and streaming now on Hulu

Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Steve Martin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Martin Short
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Selena Gomez
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Meryl Streep
 

Fargo (FX)

3 nominations

Premieres on FX and streaming now on Hulu

Best Television Limited Series, TV Anthology or Motion Picture 
Best Lead Actor in a Television Limited Series, TV Anthology or Motion Picture – Jon Hamm
Best Lead Actress in a Television Limited Series, TV Anthology or Motion Picture – Juno Temple
 

Abbott Elementary (ABC/20th Television)

2 nominations

Premieres on ABC, next day on Hulu

Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Quinta Brunson
 

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

1 nomination

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Andrew Scott
 

Elemental (Pixar Animation Studios)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters, now streaming on Disney+

Best Motion Picture, Animated
 

The Great (Hulu Originals)

1 nomination

Premiered and streaming now on Hulu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Elle Fanning
 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters, now streaming on Disney+

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture
 

Wish (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

1 nomination

Premiered in theaters, will stream on Disney+

Best Motion Picture, Animated



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Disney Earns 27 Golden Globe Award Nominations Photo
Disney Earns 27 Golden Globe Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company received 27 Golden Globe Award® nominations across its content brands and studios, including Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios.

2
Video: Watch the SUICIDE SQUAD Anime Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the SUICIDE SQUAD Anime Trailer

DC Comics is entering the anime scene with Suicide Squad Isekai, partnering with Wit Studio, known for works like Ranking of Kings, Spy x Family, and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. The squad is embarking on a new mission in a different world. Watch the video trailer now!

3
THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW

The cast of “The Color Purple,” including Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and director Blitz Bazawule, will sit down on The View. The episode will mark the first time that Fantasia has spoken to Whoopi Goldberg about playing the role of Celie in the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

4
Kill Rock Stars Comedy Releases Andy Iwancio Live Album Photo
Kill Rock Stars Comedy Releases Andy Iwancio Live Album

With the release of 'Better Living Through Femmistry,' Andy joins the Kill Rock Stars comedy roster which also includes releases by W. Kamau Bell, Cameron Esposito, Hari Kondabolu, Kurt Braunohler, Frangela, River Butcher, Ian Karmel, Emily Heller, Papp Johnson, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Nicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to 'Pink Friday 2' Next Week; Keyshia Cole & Monica Will Be FeaturedNicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to 'Pink Friday 2' Next Week; Keyshia Cole & Monica Will Be Featured
THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next WeekTHE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next Week
Interview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS MovieInterview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS Movie
Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases Steamy New Single 'Missionary'Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases Steamy New Single 'Missionary'

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!