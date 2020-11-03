Premiere date to be announced at a later time.

The race to "The Chase" is on! "The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brain power, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

"JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time''s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter take turns serving as the Chaser, reuniting the three titans of trivia who last faced off in January 2020. But now they're no longer pursuing each other - they're chasing YOU! Sara Haines (ABC's "The View") hosts.

"The Chase" is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment and based on the hit British format, devised by Potato, part of ITV Studios. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are the executive producers.

