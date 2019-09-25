The Paley Center for Media Announces Additions to Fall 2019 PaleyLive NY Season

The Paley Center for Media today announced additional selections to its Fall 2019 PaleyLive NY season: And in the End: The Beatles Fifty Years Later and The Power of Political Satire on TV.

Both programs will take place at the Paley Center's New York location in November and are made possible with support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

"We're thrilled to add these two programs that shine a light on one of the greatest musical bands of all time and the role of satire in politics," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're especially honored to present these programs in partnership with our friends at The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation."

And in the End: The Beatles Fifty Years Later

Monday, November 18, 2019

6:30 pm

The Paley Center for Media is celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the last year the Beatles were together. This unforgettable event brings together an executive who was at the famous final concert on a London rooftop and musicians who were influenced by the group's final recording together, 1969's Abbey Road. The discussion will explore how the media has covered this ultimate burst of creative energy, which included John and Yoko's bed-ins and the "Paul is Dead" rumor. Participating in the discussion will be Peter Brown, Manager of the Beatles in 1969; Rob Sheffield, Music Writer and Journalist, Rolling Stone; Author, Dreaming the Beatles: The Love Story of One Band and the Whole World; Max Weinberg, Drummer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band; and moderator the inimitable Joe Scarborough, who is often heard talking about his love of all things Beatles onMorning Joe. This evening promises to be a thrill for all Beatles fans of every generation.

The Power of Political Satire on TV

Monday, November 25, 2019

6:30 pm

As the New Yorker recently noted, comedians and satirists do more "than simply comment upon politics; they help shape it." For decades political satirists have used humor to transform how we think about the world and how we vote. Political satire on television truly exploded with the debut of THE DAILY SHOW twenty years ago and now permeates all media throughout the day from podcasts to The View to the late night shows. As we head into the presidential election, the Paley Center gathers satirists from different generations and persuasions to discuss the potency of humor to change politics and the type of leaders whom we elect. Taking part in the discussion will be David Cross, Actor, Writer, Comedian (Mr. Show, Arrested Development); Dave Smith, Comedian and Political Commentator; Elayne Boosler, Comedian; Lizz Winstead, Co-Creator, The Daily Show; and Ronny Chieng, Actor and Comedian; Senior Correspondent, The Daily Show.

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in New York, to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also to educate and entertain the public.

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.





Related Articles View More TV Stories