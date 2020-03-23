The Paley Center For Media Introduces Paley@Home On YouTube

The Paley Center for Media today announced the formation of Paley@Home on YouTube, a curated collection of programming from past PaleyFest LA and PaleyFest NY events. These programs will screen for free starting on Monday, March 23 on the Paley Center's Youtube channel.

"We're pleased to share these curated programs from the premier television festival, and hope that television fans draw comfort and joy from these entertaining discussions as we all navigate through this challenging time," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We also encourage television fans to explore our Youtube channel for even more acclaimed Paley Center content."

The selected programs, some of which have never been released in full for viewing, feature current television shows, classics, and fan favorites including:

3/23 Supernatural PaleyFest LA 2018 (Same day as new Supernatural episode)

3/24 THIS IS US PaleyFest LA 2017 (Same day as THIS IS US season finale)

3/25 PARKS AND RECREATION Reunion PaleyFest LA 2019

3/26 THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH PaleyFest NY 2016

3/27 BLUE BLOODS PaleyFest NY 2017 (Same day as new BLUE BLOODS episode)

3/28 The Office PaleyFest LA 2007

3/29 THE WALKING DEAD PaleyFest LA 2017 (Same day as new THE WALKING DEAD episode)

The programs will be screened for twenty-four hours only, starting at 10:00 am EST and running through 10:00 am EST the following day.

The Paley Center's Youtube channel has thousands of clips with hundreds of stars from favorite TV shows that you can watch at any time, as well as curated playlists. You can subscribe to the Paley Youtube Channel youtube.com/user/paleycenter

For more information please visit paleycenter.org





