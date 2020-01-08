The Oscars Will Not Have a Host

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscars will go on without a host for the second year in a row.

Karey Burke, president of ABC entertainment, made the announcement today.

"Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," Burke said.

"The main goal, which I'm told the Academy promised last year, is to keep the show to three hours," she continued. "The producers decided to wisely not have a host and have the presenters and THE MOVIES be the stars. That's the best way to keep the show to a brisk three hours."

Recent Oscar hosts include Jon Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Billy Crystal, Seth MacFarlane, Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





