The Oscars Hit 4-Year High In Total Viewers After Early Start Time

Starting one hour earlier than usual, the 96th Oscars on ABC drew an average audience of 19.5 million Total Viewers and scored a 3.81 rating among Adults 18-49 based on Fast National Live+Same Day program data.

“The Oscars” hit a 4-year high in Total Viewers (19.5 million) – since the 2020 broadcast.

“The Oscars” grew for the 3rd straight year in Total Viewers, improving over last year's broadcast by nearly 1 million viewers (19.5 million vs. 18.8 million).

ABC's broadcast of the 96th Oscars peaked in the final half-hour (10:00-10:29 p.m.) with 21.9 million Total Viewers.

The 96th Oscars stood as the strongest awards show telecast on any network in 4 years in Total Viewers (19.5 million) – since ABC's broadcast of the 2020 Oscars on 2/9/20.

The 2024 Oscars also ranked as the top entertainment special in primetime on any network in 4 years in Total Viewers (19.5 million) – since ABC's broadcast of the 2020 Oscars on 2/9/20.

With 19.5 million Total Viewers, “The Oscars” on ABC outdrew “The GRAMMYS” on CBS by 14% (17.1 million on 2/4/24) and “The Golden Globes” by 105% (9.5 million on 1/7/24) and “The 75th Emmy Awards” on Fox by 333% (4.5 million on 1/15/24).

The 96th Oscars ranked as the No. 1 most social program on Sunday, generating 28.5 million total social interactions and growing 4% from last year's ceremony (27.4 million).

“The Oscars” stood as the No. 1 entertainment program of the year to date in terms of social video consumption with 71.8 million video views.

#Oscars was the No. 1 trending topic in the U.S. on X throughout the telecast and the No. 1 most used X hashtag worldwide on Sunday.

Following the 96th Oscars, a special original telecast of “Abbott Elementary” scored new series highs in both Total Viewers (6.9 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.42 rating).

Excluding repeats, “Abbott Elementary” delivered the highest-rated telecast for any sitcom on any network in nearly 4 years among Adults 18-49 (1.42 rating) – since the series finale of ABC's “Modern Family” on 4/8/20.

Photo: Disney/Frank Micelotta