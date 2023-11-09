The Netflix Cup Announces Game Day Match-ups and Hosts

Netflix announced TODAY the official game day match-ups for The Netflix Cup, its first-ever live sports event taking place at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas. Lando Norris & Rickie Fowler will take on Carlos Sainz & Justin Thomas; and Alex Albon & Max Homa will compete against Pierre Gasly & Collin Morikawa.

They will play eight holes of match play, swinging through some surprise challenges, after which the top team from each foursome will compete in a playoff hole to crown a winner. The Netflix Cup will stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hosting the show live from Wynn Golf Club with colorful commentary expected, will be comedian Bert Kreischer, PGA TOUR player Joel Dahmen, sports host Kay Adams, and NFL legendary running back Marshawn Lynch.

In a clash of wheels and irons, four pairs consisting of one Formula 1® driver and one PGA TOUR professional will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title. The Netflix Cup will kick off the week of the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX.

The Netflix Cup is a first-of-its-kind live event that showcases two of Netflix’s sports programming breakouts. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is now in production on its sixth season as the fandom continues to popularize the sport in the US. Full Swing, one of 2023’s new series, is finishing filming on a second season and is credited with a rise in PGA TOUR fan engagement.

Netflix is the premier home for great sports stories with popular series such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing, Untold, Quarterback, Tour de France: Unchained, Break Point and upcoming series following athletes in track and field, soccer, rugby and NASCAR.

The Netflix Cup, which is sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and Formula 1®, will be produced by Kevin Hopkins of Excel Sports Management, Bryan Zuriff, of BZ Entertainment, and Connor Schell and David Chamberlin of Full Day Productions,, the company behind the ESPY Awards, the Oscars Red Carpet Show and the NFL Honors. Additional executive producers include James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin of Box to Box and Chad Mumm, Chief Creative Officer of Vox Media Studios.