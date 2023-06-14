The National Salute to America's Heroes to Present GOLD STAR TRIBUTE: A NATIONAL SALUTE TO AMERICA'S HEROES

The National Salute to America's Heroes will present "Gold Star Tribute: A National Salute to America's Heroes", a captivating television show filmed at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show. This one-hour special promises to engage and inspire audiences nationwide with its powerful footage and heartfelt stories of remembrance and sacrifice on behalf of our freedom. The show is produced and narrated by legendary filmmaker, Peter Berg.

Watch the Trailer:

As Memorial Day approaches, National Salute to America's Heroes takes the opportunity to honor the memory and sacrifices of our military and first responders through "Gold Star Tribute". This poignant television production celebrates the lives and contributions of our military heroes, serving as a reminder of the importance of remembrance and inspiring hope for our nation.

Filmed against the stunning backdrop of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, "Gold Star Tribute" captures the awe-inspiring demonstrations and displays of power from both the air and sea. The dynamic footage serves as a fitting tribute to the men and women who have served our country with unwavering dedication and valor.

The "Gold Star Tribute: A National Salute to America's Heroes" will be nationally syndicated, reaching over 110 markets and an estimated 64 million TV households from May 13th to May 29th. In South Florida, it can be viewed on WSFL-TV on May 21 at 2pm. Additionally, the show will be available on the American Forces Network from June 17th to July 19th, extending its reach to military personnel stationed around the world.

Additionally, "Salute to Service" National Broadcast Special produced by legendary director Peter Berg, will showcase U.S. Army technology, equipment demonstrations and displays, multitude of career opportunities available and three concerts with platinum-selling COUNTRY MUSIC star Chris Janson, viral singing sensation JVKE, platinum-selling Latin singer NATTI NATASHA and COUNTRY MUSIC artist BRELAND. The special will be available for viewing from June 14-28 on Peacock, June 18 on Telemundo, on Reach TV in airports throughout America and on the Armed Forces Network around the globe.

Lastly, the "National Salute To America's Heroes Highlights Television Special" features all of the spectacular highlights from the Hyundai Air & Sea Show and U.S. Army SaluteFest over Memorial Day weekend. The show airs with a syndicated broadcast during the July 4th holiday week and is available for online viewing throughout the entire year.

For more information on the "Gold Star Tribute", "National Salute to America's Heroes Highlights Television Special", and "Salute to Service", please visit, www.USAsalute.com.

About the National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai: The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nationwide two-day celebration held on Miami Beach, Florida featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, Music Explosion presented by Hyundai, U.S. Army SaluteFest, and Salute 365 initiative. Held Memorial Day Weekend, Hyundai Air & Sea Show focuses on honoring and paying tribute to the military and first responders who protect the freedoms of all Americans and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. For more information and to view the promotional video, please visit, www.USAsalute.com.

