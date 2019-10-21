The Hollywood Museum's Dungeon of Doom Unveiled to Feature Mysteries of Halloween From Frankenstein to Pennywise

Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum, Donelle Dadigan, unveils the Dungeon of Doom, for any Halloween.



The dungeon includes a rare and unique history of horror and suspense from Hollywood over the years and, in fact, is one of the museum's most popular draws year round with tributes that include original costumes and props.



Among just a few of the exhibits on display are one Hollywood's earliest monsters including Dracula, Frankenstein and his bride, as well as Freddy (Nightmare on Elm Street), Jason (Friday the 13th) and Michael (Halloween) to Pennywise (It / It Chapter 2) and Annabelle (The Conjuring). From Chucky and his bride to the costumes worn by Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter in Sweeney Todd, The Walking Dead, and even the original set used for filming the Academy Award winning Silence of the Lambs with Jody Foster and Sir Anthony Hopkins. In addition, the museum boasts the death masks of Vincent Price, Bella Lugosi, Lon Chaney, Christopher Lee, Boris Karloff, and Peter Lorre, and so much more.

Find more information about The Hollywood Museum here.





